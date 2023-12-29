MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Change In MT Højgaard Holding’S Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following completion of the sale of Scandi Byg (cf. investor news dated 29 December 2023), employee-elected board member Stine Marie Søderdahl Friis has left the board of directors of MT Højgaard Holding A/S.
Further information:
CFO Rasmus Untidt can be contacted on telephone +45 22 70 93 00.
