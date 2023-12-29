Altamira Therapeutics Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAMILTON, BERMUDA, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAMILTON, BERMUDA, Dec. 29, 2023 -- Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. ("Altamira" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CYTO), a company providing nanoparticle-based technology for efficient RNA delivery to extrahepatic targets, announced that it received a notification letter (the“Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") on December 28, 2023, indicating that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. As a result, the listing matter has been closed.

On June 26, 2023, the Company was notified by Nasdaq of its failure to maintain a minimum closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive trading days under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and was given 180 days, or until December 26, 2023, to regain compliance. Effective December 13, 2023, the Company effected a reverse stock split of its common shares at a ratio of 1-for-20, resulting in a total of 1,477,785 outstanding common shares.

The Notice noted that the Company evidenced a closing bid price of its common shares at or greater than $1.00 per share for at least 10 consecutive business days from December 13 through December 27, 2023. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

Thanks to its improved equity position, on November 21, 2023 Altamira already regained compliance with the minimum equity requirements for continued listing on Nasdaq. Therefore, Altamira is now again in full compliance with the Nasdaq listing requirements for continued listing.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CYTO) is developing and supplying peptide-based nanoparticle technologies for efficient RNA delivery to extrahepatic tissues (OligoPhoreTM / SemaPhoreTM platforms). The Company currently has two flagship siRNA programs using its proprietary delivery technology: AM-401 for KRAS driven cancer and AM-411 for rheumatoid arthritis, both in preclinical development beyond in vivo proof of concept. The versatile delivery platform is also suited for mRNA and other RNA modalities and made available to pharma or biotech companies through out-licensing. In addition, Altamira holds a 49% stake (with additional economic rights) in its commercial-stage legacy asset Bentrio®, an OTC nasal spray for allergic rhinitis. Further, the Company is in the process of partnering / divesting its inner ear legacy assets (AM-125 nasal spray for vertigo; post Phase 2; Keyzilen® and Sonsuvi® for tinnitus and hearing loss; Phase 3). Founded in 2003, Altamira is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. For more information, visit:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or Altamira's strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "projects", "potential", "outlook" or "continue", or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the success of strategic transactions, including licensing or partnering, with respect to Altamira's legacy assets, Altamira's need for and ability to raise substantial additional funding to continue the development of its product candidates, the clinical utility of Altamira's product candidates, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, Altamira's intellectual property position and Altamira's financial position, including the impact of any future acquisitions, dispositions, partnerships, license transactions or changes to Altamira's capital structure, including future securities offerings. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Altamira's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in Altamira's other filings with the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at: Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Altamira or to persons acting on behalf of Altamira are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Altamira does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

CONTACT: Contact ... 800-460-0183