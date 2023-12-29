France, Germany, UK And US Slam Iran's Surge In Uranium Enrichment

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) France, Germany, Britain, and the United States publicly condemned Iran's increased production of highly enriched uranium, with purity levels up to 60%, a figure close to what's needed for nuclear weapons, according to a Reuters report.

The countries jointly called for Iran to reverse its actions and emphasized their commitment to finding a diplomatic solution to the ongoing dispute over Tehran's nuclear program without specifying potential consequences for the production increase.

The allies criticized Iran's production of high-enriched uranium as having no credible civilian purpose, labeling it reckless behavior that exacerbates tensions in an already unstable region.

“The production of high-enriched uranium by Iran has no credible civilian justification,” the statement said.“These decisions ... represent reckless behavior in a tense regional context.”

The condemnation comes amidst escalating regional tensions, with Iran-backed groups intensifying attacks on shipping routes in the Red Sea and against U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria, coinciding with Israel's offensive against Gaza's Hamas rulers.

Israel's military actions were reported as a response to a significant incursion by Hamas militants into Israeli territory on October 7.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that Iran had reversed a slowing trend in the production of highly enriched uranium, raising international concerns further.

The allied nations unequivocally condemned Iran's actions as contributing to the continued escalation of its nuclear program, echoing sentiments of global unease.

Despite the IAEA's report and international outcry, Iran dismissed the concerns as unfounded and maintained that its nuclear program operates within international regulations. However, Tehran's possession of uranium with 60% purity, if further enriched, could theoretically produce three nuclear bombs, challenging its assertions of peaceful intentions.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram