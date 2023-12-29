Cigniti Expands Its Offshore Delivery Centre By Inaugurating New Facility In Hyderabad, India

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DALLAS, TEXAS, USA , December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dallas, 29th Dec: Cigniti Technologies, the world's leading AI & IP-led Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering services company inaugurated a new Offshore delivery center (ODC) in the International Tech Park, Hyderabad. The facility was inaugurated by Mr. C V Subramanyam, Chairman, and Mr. Srikanth Chakkilam, CEO of Cigniti.

The newly inaugurated office space of around 40,000 sq. ft accommodates 400 professionals adding to the current 2 lakh sq. ft. The ODC is equipped with two state-of-the-art training centers that foster continuous learning and innovation. In the near future, Cigniti plans to add a digital experience center in the newly inaugurated facility.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srikanth Chakkilam, CEO of Cigniti Technologies, stated, "As we step into a new year, the inauguration of our ODC symbolizes the beginning of a chapter filled with possibilities and opportunities. This expansion not only amplifies our capabilities but also underscores our commitment to providing a world-class work environment for our employees. With additional space, advanced facilities, and enhanced infrastructure, we are poised to elevate the employee experience, fostering collaboration and innovation."

About Cigniti Technologies

Cigniti Technologies Limited (NSE: CIGNITITEC; BSE: 534758) is the world's leading AI & IP-led Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering Services Company. 4200+ Cignitians worldwide help Fortune 500 & Global 2000 enterprises across 25 countries accelerate their digital transformation journey across various stages of digital adoption and help them achieve market leadership by providing transformation services leveraging IP and platform-led innovation with expertise across multiple verticals and domains. Our industry-leading digital assurance and AI-led digital engineering services are helping global customers with measurable outcomes, millions of dollars of savings, and significant ROI. We are headquartered in Hyderabad, India, with global offices spread across the USA, Canada, UK, UAE,

