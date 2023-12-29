               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Delta Air Lines Announces Webcast Of December Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results


12/29/2023 8:46:30 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL ) will hold a live conference call and webcast to discuss its December quarter and full year 2023 financial results at 10 a.m. EST, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

A live webcast of this event will be available at href="" rel="nofollow" delt . An online replay will be available at the same site shortly after the webcast is complete.

SOURCE Delta Air Lines

