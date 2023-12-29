Women Entrepreneurs Join The National Menopause Foundation Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Menopause Foundation has expanded its Board of Directors by adding three passionate and creative female entrepreneurs. Representing various, often male-dominated, industries these women bring an exciting perspective to the foundation.

"As we change the conversation about women at midlife and how women experience menopause, especially in the workplace, we're very excited to bring the expertise and voices of these three dynamic women entrepreneurs to our Board," said Claire Gill, President and Founder, National Menopause Foundation.

Silvia Baldini

Lyerka Miller

Continue Reading

Silvia Baldini

is a best-selling author, classically trained chef, Chopped Champion on Food Network, and a culinary entrepreneur. She is knowledgeable and passionate about sustainable food, and believes that wholesome ingredients and traditional wisdom combined with technology will be the key to helping people live a happy and healthy life. Ms. Baldini is owner of the creative food group, Strawberry and Sage, and appears on television programs on the Food Network. She works with global food companies interested in thinking outside the box and developing AI, educational and culinary platforms. Her newest cookbook, "Les Dames d'Escoffier New York Cookbook. Stirring the Pot." features 76 family recipes from some of the most accomplished women in the culinary world. Her recipes have been published in Food & Wine, Bon Appetit, Parents Magazine, Saveur, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and La Cucina Italiana. She has also been featured in Forbes, Tech Crunch and Entrepreneurial Chef. Prior to starting her own company, Ms. Baldini held positions at Michelin-starred kitchens, and as a cook and a chef in restaurants in London, New York, and Connecticut.

Lyerka Miller, PhD, CCMEP is President of Miller Medical Communications, LLC, a New York City-based company that develops Continuing Medical Education (CME) programs designed to inform and educate healthcare professionals. Miller Medical Communications has partnered with organizations such as Elsevier, Pri-Med, Practicing Clinicians Exchange, the American College of Physicians, the American Osteopathic Association, and other acclaimed academic institutions in medicine worldwide. Ms. Miller has over 30 years of healthcare experience in the areas of medical education, women's health programs and advocacy development. Before starting Miller Medical Communications in 2009, she was a founding partner of MK Medical Communications, LLC, and held a clinical medicine position at the Yale University School of Medicine's Women's Health Initiative clinical program and was also a faculty development lead for the TIME/LIFE Medical educational series, including topics on women's health. Prior to that role, she was an Assistant Professor, Harvard University in the Department of Slavic Languages and Literatures and an Acting Instructor at Yale University in the Department of Slavic Languages and Literatures.

Robin Sodaro

is an Executive Creative Director with over two decades of experience in media and marketing. She is a visionary known for pushing creative boundaries in her work. Ms. Sodaro has led award-winning campaigns throughout her career, seamlessly integrating emerging technologies into her work. Beyond her professional achievements, Ms. Sodaro is known for her commitment to mentorship and fostering the next generation of creative minds. Ms. Sodaro has recently directed her expertise towards raising awareness and destigmatizing menopause as a women's health advocate. Leveraging her storytelling and branding skills, Ms. Sodaro is on a mission to challenge stereotypes and empower women navigating this natural phase of life.

About the National Menopause Foundation

The National Menopause Foundation (NMF) was founded in 2019 by women and for women to create an informed community where women can learn, exchange information, find support and be inspired as they approach and journey through Menopause, visit .

Contact: Claire Gill

917-327-7916

[email protected]



SOURCE National Menopause Foundation