ULFA, Centre & Assam Sign Accord

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) In an effort to put an end to the decades-long insurgency in Assam, the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), the Centre, and the Assam government signed the much-anticipated historic tripartite peace accord here on Friday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were present during the peace pact signing.

A delegation of 16 pro-talk members of the ULFA , headed by its chairperson Arabinda Rajkhowa, represented the faction.

The historic agreement is expected to go beyond previous agreements, highlighting an unmatched economic stimulus and strong safeguarding for indigenous populations, an official said.

The demand for a "sovereign Assam" led to the formation of the ULFA in 1979.

Its subsequent subversive actions resulted in the Central government designating it as a prohibited group in 1990.

However, prominent leaders of ULFA were either arrested or surrendered around 2009. But the faction led by Paresh Baruah (known as ULFA-I) is still involved in insurgency activities and has not agreed to come to the table for talks.

--IANS

tdr/pgh