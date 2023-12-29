Waterfall Network Announces New Testnet 8

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) After significant testing and user feedback, Waterfall Network readies its mainnet with improved speed, scalability, and features

Zug, Switzerland, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterfall Network , the fast-flowing, layer one (L1), scalable, completely decentralized smart contract platform, today announced the release of its Testnet 8, the final testnet before the protocol's publicly accessible mainnet, which is launching soon.

Testnet 8 represents the latest version of the Waterfall protocol with optimizations and fixed bugs that have allowed the network to achieve loads of 10,000+ transactions per second. Other optimizations and improvements include faster synchronizations in parallel, improved search for new peers, automatically unlocked validators, improved reliability in optimistic consensus, randomness creation, new transaction gas estimates, and storage optimization.

“The many stages of the testnet have proven integral toward developing a public mainnet that will allow for the most efficient means of creating a protocol with virtually unlimited scalability,” said Sergii Grybniak, Blue Wave CTO and Waterfall Head of Research.“We thank our community for making Waterfall the best layer one architecture it can be and look forward to what we can learn from the final stages of development in Testnet 8.”

In anticipation of the launch of the main network, and based on ongoing user feedback, Waterfall will also continue to develop and implement fast synchronization, simpler mnemonic phrase mechanisms, and reduced consumption of disk space. Waterfall will also release a Testnet 8 hard fork where it will test fork mechanisms and implement stake delegation functionality.

Waterfall protocol is Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible, serving the huge existing Ethereum developer base without having to learn new programming languages. Its protocol incorporates an innovative“Directed AcyclicGraph (DAG)” technology that allows for virtually unlimited scalability and portability of decentralized applications (dAPPs) with low processing power requirements that allow anyone to run a validator node from low-cost laptops and later mobile phones.



For more information about the Waterfall network, please visit .



About Waterfall

Waterfall is the leading layer one (L1) architecture to solve speed, security, and scalability, all while offering a truly decentralized governance platform. Waterfall's Directed Acyclic Graph (“DAG”) achieves and allows it to run a validator node from any device, including low cost laptops and mobile phones. Waterfall is one hundred percent Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible, allowing for portability of decentralized applications (dAPPs), and has very low hardware requirements for the participants to become validators.

Media contact: ...





CONTACT: Waterfall Network bluewave at transformgroup