Carlo Ancelotti Renews Contract, Will Stay At Real Madrid Till June 2026

(MENAFN- IANS) Madrid, Dec 29 (IANS) Carlo Ancelotti will continue at Real Madrid for a couple of more years after the renowned manager renewed his contract with the Spanish champions till June 2026.

Ancelotti, who took over as manager at Real Madrid in 2021, on Friday renewed the contract, which will now end on June 30, 2026, the club announced in a statement.

In his five seasons as Real Madrid coach, the 64-year-old Ancelotti has won 10 trophies == two Champions League titles, two Club World Cups, two Uefa Super Cups, one La Liga title, two Copa del Rey crowns and one Spanish Super Cup.

The former Italy international player and assistant manager, Ancelotti took over charge at Real Madrid for the second time after managing the club from 2013-2015.

Ancelotti is the only manager to have lifted four European Cups and is the coach with the most victories in the history of this competition (118), and he is also the first manager to win the five major European leagues (Italy, England, France, Germany and Spain).

In an illustrious career, Ancelotti has managed Juventus, AC Milan, Parma, Napoli, Reggiana in his native Italy and Chelsea and Everton in England, Bayern Munich in Germany, Real Madrid in Spain and Paris Saint-Germain in France.

Real Madrid are currently leading Girona on goal difference in the La Liga standings with 45 points from 18 matches with 14 wins, three draws and only one defeat in the 2023-24 season.

