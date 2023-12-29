Synthetic Grass Transforms Stunning Texas Property

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COPPELL, Texas, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Water conservation is a major concern in hot climates, and Central Texas is no exception. With arid summers and freezing winters, it can be virtually impossible to maintain a beautiful, evenly green lawn year-round, which is why one Coppell, TX, homeowner enlisted Southern Turf Co. to transform their entire property with synthetic grass landscaping. Southern Turf Co. stepped up to the challenge and completed the project to the highest standard using Synthetic Grass Warehouse artificial turf products.

Residential synthetic turf installation in Coppell, TX, by Southern Turf Co.

Southern Turf Co. recently installed 22,000 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Venice Spring Light in a home in Coppell, TX. Everlast Venice Spring Light features a dual-toned coloring of field green and lime green blade tones with dynamic tan and green thatch for an ultra-realistic appearance. It has a face weight of 55 ounces and a 1.5-inch pile height, making it ideal for landscape applications with light to moderate foot traffic. It's also manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight. All synthetic grass products from SGW are non-toxic, lead-free, and will drain at a rate of 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard.

Southern Turf Co.'s client wanted to achieve a natural lawn look year-round while eliminating as much of their water bill as possible This made Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Venice Spring Light a premier solution. Despite Texas's sweltering summers, Southern Turf Co. knew that SGW Venice Spring Light would remain vibrant and lush year-round with no daily watering. It also stands up to the client's two chickens and several small dogs who use the property to roam and play, so every member of the household can enjoy their outdoor space to the fullest.

Southern Turf Co. has proudly serviced Central Texas homeowners and business owners since 2019. With a mission to encourage water conservation, the company provides Texas residents with water-wise landscaping solutions including landscape turf, pet turf, playgrounds, putting greens, and more. With each project, Southern Turf Co. strives to provide exceptional quality and service. "Our goal is to provide each customer with exceptional service using superior materials and processes," says owner Adam Grossman. "The entire Southern Turf Co. team brings the highest level of service, quality, and expertise to our customers' yards and spaces."

Southern Turf Co. is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Install of the Month winner for December 2023.

Southern Turf Co:

Southern Turf Co. is committed to providing high-quality artificial turf installations for Texas homeowners and business owners. Founded in 2019, they have worked with hundreds of families throughout the Central Texas area to create pristine, water-wise synthetic grass landscaping solutions. They pride themselves on delivering quality workmanship at a competitive price for all of their clients. You can learn more about Southern Turf Co. and view their other installations by visiting southernturfco . They can also be found on Facebook (@southernturfco ) and Instagram (@southernturftx ).

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at .

