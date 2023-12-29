Cleary Strategies Marks Continued Growth In 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Cleary Strategies, a public relations agency in its sixth year in business, announces today continued year over year revenue growth of 14.6% from 2022 to 2023. This follows year over year revenue growth from 2020 to 2021 and again from 2021 to 2022.Monthly retainer based clients from across the United States remain the primary client source for the agency. The agency demonstrates a consistent ability to secure bookings and placements across all media platforms. In 2023, Cleary Strategies maintained an average monthly booking rate of over 29 placements per month, by securing 354 bookings in the year.Client industries are varied, but the consistent theme across all clients is a meaningful founder story or an interesting area of expertise that is of heightened relevance in the news cycle. Cleary Strategies also works to regularly support those with limited budgets through its pro bono line of services named #ClearyCares : Mobilizing the Power of Publicity for Good.“We are thankful for our continued growth and for our clients who believe in the abilities we bring to the table,” explains Ronica Cleary, Cleary Strategies Founder & CEO.“As we grow, we continue to differentiate ourselves as an industry leader in television bookings on behalf of our client roster, bringing them consistent wins on what is still the most powerful medium to deliver content in the world - television news. In addition to securing TV placements, you can also find our clients on podcasts, radio, digital, and in print. We look ahead to 2024 with optimism.”About Cleary Strategies: Cleary Strategies is a public relations agency founded by Ronica Cleary. We are here to help you uncover your story and find the media opportunities that will help you deliver it to the world. Every day we make it possible for our clients to successfully share their message, preserve their image, and build the skills needed to thrive in today's media climate.Learn more at and follow us:Twitter:LinkedIn:Instagram:

