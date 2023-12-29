Stand-Up Pouches Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$18.144 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 6.07%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The stand-up pouches market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.07% from US$12.011 billion in 2021 to US$18.144 billion by 2028.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the stand-up pouches market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.07%, between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$18.144 billion by 2028.The stand-up pouches market refers to the global industry that manufactures, distributes, and consumes flexible packaging solutions that stand upright. The rising need for easy, lightweight, and space-saving packaging choices in different industries such as food and drinks, pet food, cosmetics, and home items is driving this market. The popularity of stand-up pouches is driven by their resealable features, good barrier qualities, and customizable designs, which improve product visibility and customer appeal. The market's continued expansion is also affected by the trend toward eco-friendly and recyclable packaging materials, which reflects the packaging industry's rising emphasis on sustainability.A stand-up pouch is a sort of flexible packaging that can stand upright on its bottom for use, storage, and display. Although it is a bag, it sometimes resembles a plastic bottle. These pouches are widely used to transport powders and ready-to-drink liquids. The bottom section of a stand-up pouch is gusseted to offer stability for use or display. Stand-up pouches provide multiple advantages, including enhanced aesthetics and several value-added features like zippers or sliders, spouts, and rip notches, among others, that boost convenience and usability. These pouches also use less material, require less shipping and transportation, and weigh less than other rigid packaging forms, such as metal cans and glass bottles. Stand-up pouches are an excellent marketing technique for manufacturers of packaged products since they allow for product distinction on shop shelves. Furthermore, these Stand-up pouches have a larger surface area that may be utilized to print high-quality pictures to attract more customers, especially at convenience stores and supermarkets where customers make faster purchases.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, Shakoflex launched Jumbo 5 lit Stand-up Pouches in February 2022, a sustainable alternative to rigid jerry cans with a longer shelf life and lower environmental impact. It has already been utilized for 5lit Ketchup packaging in Zambia, revolutionising liquid product packaging in the FMCG market.Access sample report or view details:Based on type the global stand-up pouches market is divided into aseptic pouches, standard pouches, retort pouches, and others. During the forecast period, standard stand-up pouches are expected to be the largest type category in the stand-up pouches market. Standard stand-up pouches can be customized with a variety of features and benefits, such as zipper re-closure, pour spouts, slider closures, release valves, and strong shelf presence. They also give the substance contained within exceptional clarity and superior barrier qualities. Several sectors use these pouches to meet their product packaging requirements. They are currently frequently utilized in the packaging of food, drinks, fertilizers, and cosmetics which eventually drives the market demand.Based on material the global stand-up pouches market is divided into plastic, PET, PP, paper, and foil. Among these, the plastic segment is anticipated to expand significantly over the forecast period. Plastic is the most commonly utilized material in the production of stand-up pouches because it is more stiff, easily recyclable, and, most significantly, less expensive than foils and papers. They are also incredibly robust, use less material than traditional bag packaging, and are less expensive to manufacture than glass jars or foil containers. Plastic pouches are widely used in the packaging of dry fruits, liquid beverages such as energy drinks and juices, and non-food goods such as liquid soaps and detergents.Based on end-user the global stand-up pouches market is divided into food and beverages, beauty and personal care, pet food, home care products, and others. The food and beverages segment is poised to have a major market share over the forecast period. Product demand is likely to be driven by the increasing usage of stand-up pouches in the packaging of food goods such as ready-to-eat meals, grains, gourmet products, morning cereals, frozen fruits and vegetables, and frozen fruit pulp, among others, throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the stand-up pouch is frequently used to package a wide range of beverage commodities, including flavoured juices, energy drinks, tea, and coffee.Based on geography the Asia-Pacific region is likely to dominate the market for stand-up pouches over the forecast period. Several reasons contribute to its supremacy. For initial reasons, the region's huge and expanding population, along with rising middle-class disposable incomes, boosts demand for packaged food and beverages, resulting in increased use of stand-up pouches. Second, rising urbanization and changing lifestyles in countries such as China and India are driving demand for on-the-go packaging solutions, which stand-up pouches excel at. Furthermore, the growing trend of ready-to-eat meals and the increasing usage of e-commerce add to the region's supremacy in the stand-up pouches market.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global stand-up pouches market, that have been covered are Amcor Plc, Mondi plc, Sonoco Products Company, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, ProAmpac LLC, Swiss PAC USA, Winpak Ltd., Uflex Limited, Glenroy, Inc., FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation.The market analytics report segments the stand-up pouches market using the following criteria:.BY TYPEoAseptic PouchesoStandard PouchesoRetort PouchesoOthers.BY MATERIALoPlasticoPEToPPoPaperoFoil.BY END-USERSoFood and BeveragesoBeauty and Personal CareoPet FoodoHome Care ProductsoOthers.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.Italy.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Indonesia.Thailand.Taiwan.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Amcor Plc.Mondi plc.Sonoco Products Company.Smurfit Kappa Group plc.ProAmpac LLC.Swiss PAC USA.Winpak Ltd..Uflex Limited.Glenroy, Inc..FLAIR Flexible Packaging CorporationExplore More Reports:.Bio PE Pouches Market:.Sterilization Pouches Market:.Stand-Up Zipper Pouches Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP

850-250-1698

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn