Intensive Care Beds Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 5.88 Billion By 2030 | Coherentmi

- CoherentMIBURLINGAME, CA 94010, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Intensive Care Beds Market research report represents major insights on the current growth dynamics as well as the primary revenue generation elements that are available in the Intensive Care Beds industry along with various other factors over the predicted period 2023-2030. The report on the Intensive Care Beds market focuses on a series of parameters including top manufacturing strategies, industry share, prime opportunities, industrial channels, profit margin, etc. The research study on the global Intensive Care Beds market is liable to showcase essential development in distinct regions including the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Others.Intensive Care Beds Market size is expected to reach US$ 5.88 Billion by 2030, from US$ 3.45 Billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.Intensive care beds, also known as critical care beds, are specially designed beds used in critical care units such as intensive care units (ICUs), neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), and cardiac care units (CCUs). These beds are equipped with adjustable positions and features that aid in patient monitoring and therapy.Market Dynamics:The global intensive care beds market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2020, about 6 in 10 adults in the United States had at least one chronic disease and 4 in 10 adults had two or more chronic diseases. Chronic diseases, such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, often require critical care and intensive therapy and treatment, which is boosting the demand for intensive care beds globally. Furthermore, technological advancements in intensive care beds, introducing beds with advanced features such as built-in weighing systems, controlled air therapy, pulmonary function devices integration, are also contributing to the market growth over the forecast period.Buy this premium report now (Discount Up to 25%) @ /buyNowIntensive Care Beds Market Drivers: Increasing incidence of chronic diseases worldwideThe rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer and respiratory diseases across the globe is one of the major drivers of intensive care beds market. According to the WHO, chronic diseases are estimated to account for approximately 60% of all deaths globally. Chronic diseases require long term treatment and management which increases the demand for intensive care beds and related equipment in hospitals. The growing geriatric population is also vulnerable to chronic conditions which is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.Advancements in medical technologies and intensive care treatmentsConstant innovations and developments in critical care equipment, monitoring devices, life support systems and ventilation techniques have enhanced the effectiveness and efficiency of intensive care treatments. Advancements such as non-invasive ventilation, highly specialized beds with integrated imaging and remote monitoring capabilities have improved patient safety, comfort and clinical outcomes in intensive care units. Technological upgradation of intensive care beds with smarter features is anticipated to increase their adoption rate among healthcare facilities.Intensive Care Beds Market Restrain: High costs associated with intensive care equipment and servicesOne of the major challenges faced by the intensive care beds market is the exorbitantly high costs involved in procuring and maintaining critical care equipment. Intensive care beds integrated with advanced life support systems, patient monitoring devices and therapeutic accessories are highly expensive compared to regular hospital beds. Moreover, intensive care services provided round the clock by specialized physicians and nursing staff also add to the escalating healthcare costs. The high financial burden on patients and their families sometimes discourages them from opting for intensive care, which may hinder the market growth prospects.Intensive Care Beds Market Opportunity: Emergence of multi-functional critical care bedsThe development of multi-functional intensive care beds with versatile features to accommodate patients of any age group or medical condition presents a lucrative opportunity for market stakeholders. Manufacturers are innovating ICU beds that are upgradable, adaptable and provide integrated therapeutic capabilities. For instance, the advanced hybrid beds allow converting into operating tables when needed. Some beds also include bariatric models to support obese patients safely. Intensive care beds integrated with special surfaces, air fluidized therapy and pressure redistribution systems are gaining popularity. The rising demand for multi-purpose critical care beds from diverse healthcare settings will drive new revenue streams in the coming years.Intensive Care Beds Market Trend: Growing reference of eICUs and tele ICU servicesWith the increasing workload and scarcity of critical care specialists worldwide, the utilization of telemedicine practices in intensive care is gaining significant momentum. Remote patient monitoring in electronic ICUs (eICUs) allows round-the-clock supervision of critical patients by offsite intensivists through digital platforms. Tele ICU services enable smaller hospitals lacking onsite intensivists to provide critical care safely using audio-visual technology. This helps alleviate pressure on physical ICU bed capacity. The trend of eICUs and tele ICUs is expected to grow manifold over the next five years with continued technology enhancements. Major Players are Covered in this report:▪️ Stryker Corporation▪️ Invacare Corporation▪️ Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.▪️ Getinge AB▪️ Medline Industries, Inc.Intensive Care Beds Market Segmentation:By Product Type▪️ Manual Beds▪️ Electric Beds▪️ Bariatric Beds▪️ Pediatric Beds▪️ Others (Semi-electric beds and among others)By Application▪️ General ICU Beds▪️ Pediatric and Neonatal Beds▪️ Others (Specialized ICU and among others)By End User▪️ Hospitals▪️ Homecare Settings▪️ Nursing Homes▪️ Others (Specialty clinics and among others)By Region▪️ North America▪️ Europe▪️ Asia Pacific▪️ Latin America▪️ Middle East▪️ AfricaImportant Features of the reports::- Detailed analysis of the Intensive Care Beds market:- Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry:- Detailed market segmentation:- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value:- Recent industry trends and developments:- Competitive landscape of the Intensive Care Beds Market:- Strategies of key players and product offerings:- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth:- A neutral perspective towards Intensive Care Beds market performance Top Questions Answered in this Report:A. What factors are impeding the growth of the Intensive Care Beds Market?B. What are the primary drivers fueling the growth of the Intensive Care Beds Market?C. Which segment stands out as the leading component in the Intensive Care Beds Market?D. Who are the key players actively participating in the Intensive Care Beds Market?E. Which region is poised to take the lead in the Intensive Care Beds Market?F. What is the projected CAGR for the Intensive Care Beds Market? CoherentMI is a subsidiary of Coherent Market Insights Pvt Ltd., which is a market intelligence and consulting organization that helps businesses in critical business decisions.

