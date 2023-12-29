SD-WAN Market Is Anticipated To Reach Close To US$10.477 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 15.47%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The SD-WAN market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.47% from US$3.828 billion in 2021 to US$10.477 billion by 2028.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the SD-WAN market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.47%, between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$10.477 billion by 2028.The growth of the SD-WAN market is driven by progress in cloud technology, increased security requirements, and positive initiatives.SD-WAN, which stands for Software-Defined Wide Area Network, is a virtual infrastructure that empowers businesses to leverage different transport services, ensuring secure connectivity across various platforms like Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS), Long-Term Evolution (LTE), and broadband internet services. This technology is instrumental in establishing reliable connections between users and applications.There are several types of SD-WAN, including on-premises SD-WAN, gateway SD-WAN, and cloud SD-WAN, each serving specific needs within the network architecture. On-premises SD-WAN is designed for businesses that prefer to host the SD-WAN infrastructure within their physical locations. Gateway SD-WAN utilizes a central gateway to manage and direct traffic, providing a centralized approach to network management . Cloud SD-WAN, on the other hand, leverages cloud-based resources to enhance flexibility and scalability.The growth of the SD-WAN market is fuelled by ongoing advancements in cloud technology, which continues to revolutionize how businesses manage and deploy their network infrastructure. Additionally, the market is supported by initiatives that aim to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of wide-area network solutions. The increasing emphasis on security requirements further contributes to the expansion of the SD-WAN market, as businesses seek robust and secure solutions to manage their network connectivity effectively.Access sample report or view details:Based on type, the market can be segmented into on-premises SD-WAN, gateway SD-WAN, and cloud SD-WAN. SD-WAN addresses the limitations of traditional WAN architectures, particularly in the context of cloud application performance. Through the implementation of application-aware routing, SD-WAN ensures that traffic is directed along the most efficient path, thereby enhancing the overall performance of cloud applications. As cloud technology continues to advance, the need for SD-WAN grows, contributing to the expansion of the SD-WAN industry. An illustrative example of this trend is Wolken Software's introduction of a cloud-native, self-service customer service platform as Software as a Service (SaaS) in 2021.Based on end-users, the SD-WAN market can be divided into BFSI, healthcare, retail, education, and other sectors.Categorized by enterprise size, the market can be segmented into small, medium, and large. While the majority of large enterprises acquire SD-WAN solutions directly from market providers and independently implement them, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) typically seek assistance from service providers for the implementation of SD-WAN solutions. Service providers collaborate with SD-WAN market players to deliver managed SD-WAN services to these SMEs. Additionally, enterprises are increasingly turning to managed services to overcome cost-related challenges associated with in-house implementation. The growing demand for SD-WAN solutions is further propelled by enterprise digital transformation initiatives, the adoption of cloud solutions, and the emergence of new technologies like AI.Segmented based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the market due to substantial investments in technological advancements, strategic collaborations, and partnerships aimed at expanding SD-WAN offerings and services. These initiatives not only enhance market presence but also drive the widespread adoption of SD-WAN solutions across diverse sectors. For example, in 2020, Wipro and Cisco collaborated to provide SD-WAN transformation services to Olympus, demonstrating a joint effort to improve network capabilities.The companies involved in this market are Nokia, Citrix System Inc. (Cloud Software Group Inc.), Aruba Networks, VMWare Inc., Cisco, Oracle Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, ForcePoint, Ayaka, and Singtel (Temasek Holdings Limited). In June 2023, Cisco launched a comprehensive SD-WAN platform designed for the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud WAN platform. The innovative solution leverages Cisco's SD-WAN Cloud OnRamp, allowing automated control of connectivity across AWS's worldwide backbone. This encompasses connections from enterprise locations to AWS Cloud workloads. The management process is streamlined through a unified Cisco SD-WAN vManage dashboard, orchestrating both the SD-WAN overlay and AWS Cloud WAN underlay, offering administrators a simplified and unified interface.The market analytics report segments the SD-WAN market using the following criteria:.By TypeoOn-Premises SD-WANoGateway SD-WANoCloud SD-WAN.By Enterprise SizeoSmalloMediumoLarge.By End-UseroBFSIoHealthcareoRetailoEducationoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.UK.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Australia.OtherCompanies Profiled:.Cisco.Ayaka.VMWare Inc..Citrix System Inc. (Cloud Software Group Inc.).Aruba Networks.Oracle Corporation.Palo Alto Networks.ForcePoint.Nokia.Singtel (Temasek Holdings Limited)Explore More Reports:.Time-sensitive networking market:.Multi-cloud networking market:.Software-defined networking market:

