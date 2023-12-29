Nerds On Site Reports 2023 Revenue And Sales Increases

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Nerds On Site Inc. (CSE: NERD), a cybersecurity and mobile IT solutions company servicing the small and medium enterprise (SME) marketplace in Canada and the U.S., today reported their year-end numbers and exciting future developments for the coming year. Calendar year sales are up 7.5%, with Canadian Tire revenues up 20% alone. We are now the #1 Third Party Support Partner at the Canadian Tire Dealers Association. Additionally, our Mergers and Acquisitions efforts are being walked through the final legal steps and headed to an exciting early 2024 welcome for our California Nerds family.



“It has been a very exciting year for us at Nerds On Site. We have seen some amazing growth, and 2024 will see much of the same. It is a thrill knowing we are able to help so many new businesses and residents due to our expansion, and honored to have more than 103,800 Clients sharing their feedback with us and giving us a 4.83 rating,” said Charlie Regan, CEO of Nerds On Site.



As Nerds On Site looks ahead to its goals for 2024, it hopes to continue supporting its Clients in the best ways possible and ensuring the security and success of all of their partnerships. By developing new and innovative products to service their Clients' growing cybersecurity needs, Nerds On Site looks forward to a prosperous 2024 and sustainable growth for many more years to come.



About Nerds On Site Inc. (NERD):

A leading provider of cyber security and IT services to SME and corporate Clients in North America. Established in 1995 and serving Clients across the USA and Canada for decades, Nerds On Site stands out as one of the most highly regarded and reputable IT service organizations of its kind. The NERDs team is a collegial network of cyber security and technology experts and strategic partners across North America. Their ability to liberate Clients with technology solutions that optimize organizations and exceed expectations is the stand-out results Nerds On Site regularly delivers, as Client testimonials reflect - nerdsonsite)







Forward-Looking Statements

The letter of intent is non-binding and there is no guarantee that this transaction will happen.



Certain information set forth in this material may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures and strategic alliances, and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“plans,”“expects,”“is expected,”“budget,”“scheduled,”“estimates,”“forecasts,”“predicts,”“intends,”“targets,”“aims,”“anticipates” or“believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions“may,”“could,”“should,”“would,”“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise, and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.



Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Veronica Welch

VEW Media

+1 5087896370

