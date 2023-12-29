School Building Damaged As Result Of Shelling In Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A school building was damaged by a missile attack on Odesa on December 29.
This was reported to Ukrinform by the school's director Antonina Burlaka.
"We have 82 windows and 20 doors smashed. We need cosmetic repairs," Burlaka said.
According to the director, there were six employees in the institution during the shelling, they were not injured.
As reported, the death toll from the shelling of Odesa has risen to three.
