Russian Missile Hits Infrastructure Facility In Lviv Region

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Drohobych District Military Administration Stepan Kulyniak, Ukrinform reported.

"Residents of the Drohobych district, unfortunately, as a result of morning enemy shelling, there were rocket hits to one of the infrastructure facilities in the district. All specialized services are working at the spot! Preliminary, there were no casualties," Kulyniak said.

As reported, a residential building in Lviv was hit by enemy fire. Three schools and a kindergarten were damaged. One person was killed and 15 were injured.