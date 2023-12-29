Azerbaijan Amends Law On Urban Planning And Construction

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. President Ilham
Aliyev has signed a law on amendments to the Law on Approval, Entry
into Force of the Urban Planning and Construction Code of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and related legal regulation, Trend reports.
According to the document, in the first sentence of Article 11.1
of the Code regarding the compliance of construction projects with
urban planning documentation, the words "in 11 years from the date
of entry into force of the Code" are replaced with "in 14 years
after the entry into force of the Code".
