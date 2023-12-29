               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Amends Law On Urban Planning And Construction


12/29/2023 8:10:01 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a law on amendments to the Law on Approval, Entry into Force of the Urban Planning and Construction Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan and related legal regulation, Trend reports.

According to the document, in the first sentence of Article 11.1 of the Code regarding the compliance of construction projects with urban planning documentation, the words "in 11 years from the date of entry into force of the Code" are replaced with "in 14 years after the entry into force of the Code".

