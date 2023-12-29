Azerbaijan To Commission More Hpps In Its Liberated Territories In 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. In Azerbaijan's
Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, 12 new hydroelectric power plants
(HPPs) will begin operations in 2024, Trend reports via AzerEnerji.
Simultaneously, the foundations for nine of them were laid in
2023.
"All 12 HPPs will produce green energy and will be put into
operation in 2024," AzerEnergy noted.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in October this year
that in the next two to three years, the total capacity of power
plants in the Karabakh and East-Zangezur economic regions of the
country will be brought to 500 MW.
In the East Zangezur economic region, more than 50 MW of
generating capacities were created during 2021–2022, and they will
be tripled in 2023.
The power generated from hydropower plants as well as solar
panels and wind turbines is considered environmentally
friendly.
According to AREA, 25 percent of Azerbaijan's total
hydroelectric resources are located in its liberated from Armenian
occupation territories.
MENAFN29122023000187011040ID1107668219
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.