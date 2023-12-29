               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan To Commission More Hpps In Its Liberated Territories In 2024


12/29/2023 8:10:01 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. In Azerbaijan's Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, 12 new hydroelectric power plants (HPPs) will begin operations in 2024, Trend reports via AzerEnerji.

Simultaneously, the foundations for nine of them were laid in 2023.

"All 12 HPPs will produce green energy and will be put into operation in 2024," AzerEnergy noted.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in October this year that in the next two to three years, the total capacity of power plants in the Karabakh and East-Zangezur economic regions of the country will be brought to 500 MW.

In the East Zangezur economic region, more than 50 MW of generating capacities were created during 2021–2022, and they will be tripled in 2023.

The power generated from hydropower plants as well as solar panels and wind turbines is considered environmentally friendly.

According to AREA, 25 percent of Azerbaijan's total hydroelectric resources are located in its liberated from Armenian occupation territories.

MENAFN29122023000187011040ID1107668219

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search