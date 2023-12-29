Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation Revels Remarkable Victories In 2023 - Minister (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation and the wrestling community celebrated remarkable victories in 2023, the country's Minister of Economy, President of the Wrestling Federation Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"For the first time, the National Greco-Roman Wrestling Team became global champion. Our competitors won two gold medals at the World Championships in freestyle, Greco-Roman, and women's wrestling, as well as five gold medals at the European Championships," the minister said.

"Today, alongside Head of the State Border Service, colonel general Elchin Guliyev and Deputy Minister of Youth and Sport Mariana Vasileva, we conducted a meeting with athletes who showcased outstanding performances at the 2023 European and World Wrestling Championships, as well as at the 36th CISM World Military Wrestling Championship held in Baku," he noted.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the wrestlers and coaches and wish them continued success in the upcoming competitions," the official added.

