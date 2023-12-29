Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation Revels Remarkable Victories In 2023 - Minister (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The Azerbaijan
Wrestling Federation and the wrestling community celebrated
remarkable victories in 2023, the country's Minister of Economy,
President of the Wrestling Federation Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X
(Twitter), Trend reports.
"For the first time, the National Greco-Roman Wrestling Team
became global champion. Our competitors won two gold medals at the
World Championships in freestyle, Greco-Roman, and women's
wrestling, as well as five gold medals at the European
Championships," the minister said.
"Today, alongside Head of the State Border Service, colonel
general Elchin Guliyev and Deputy Minister of Youth and Sport
Mariana Vasileva, we conducted a meeting with athletes who
showcased outstanding performances at the 2023 European and World
Wrestling Championships, as well as at the 36th CISM World Military
Wrestling Championship held in Baku," he noted.
"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the wrestlers and
coaches and wish them continued success in the upcoming
competitions," the official added.
