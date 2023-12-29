Aaron Fournier Appointed As President Of Soaak Digital

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TULSA, Okla., Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soaak Technologies, a leader in the health-tech industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Aaron Fournier

as President of Soaak Digital, its division responsible for the innovative Soaak app . Transitioning from his role as the Chief Operating Officer of Soaak Technologies, Aaron brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to his new position.

Aaron Fournier

Left to Right: Christin Cardone McClave, Michael Beckwith, Aaron Fournier

Continue Reading

Aaron Fournier, known for his strategic vision and operational expertise, has been instrumental in the growth and development of Soaak Technologies . His leadership has significantly contributed to the company's success, particularly in the areas of operations, product development, and strategic partnerships.

In his new role as President of Soaak Digital, Aaron will focus on advancing the new Soaak app, introducing AI, Machine Learning, and Biometrics, as a cornerstone of the company's digital strategy. The app, known for its sound frequency compositions addressing stress, anxiety, depression, mental clarity, and sleeplessness, has been a transformative tool for its users.

Kevin Cox, CEO of Soaak Technologies, commented on the appointment, "Aaron's deep understanding of our operations and his visionary approach make him the ideal leader for Soaak Digital. His expertise will be invaluable in driving the growth of the Soaak app and furthering our mission in the health-tech space."

Aaron's journey with Soaak Technologies has been marked by significant achievements, including the development of key strategic initiatives with the Air Force , Amazon Alexa , and Native American Tribal Governments. As President of Soaak Digital, he will continue to build on these successes, shaping the future of digital wellness and bringing transformative health technologies to a global audience.

"I am thrilled to take on this new role and help lead Soaak Digital into its next phase of growth," said Aaron Fournier. "The Soaak app will make a profound impact on people's lives, and I am committed to ensuring that we continue to innovate and provide our users with the best possible experience."

For more information about Soaak Technologies and Soaak Digital, please visit

.

Media Contact:

Madison Fournier

[email protected]

(619) 330-5647

About Soaak Technologies:

Soaak Technologies is a leading provider of innovative health technology solutions, revolutionizing personal health, wellness, and performance through the power of AI and machine learning. Their services offer personalized recommendations and interventions that adapt in real-time, empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their health and well-being. Soaak Technologies drives innovation, enabling breakthroughs in understanding, preventing, and managing various health challenges while optimizing the mind, body, and spirit.

SOURCE Soaak Technologies