Creditxpert Makes Significant Strides In Employee Engagement And Satisfaction As The Company Prepares For Growth In 2024

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CreditXpert , the predictive credit optimization platform that helps mortgage lenders expand homeownership opportunities, has seen significant increases in employee engagement and satisfaction and sees these as key building blocks that will support the company's growth in the coming year.“As a growing mortgage fin-tech, we have spent a lot of time establishing and maintaining a strong company culture,” said CreditXpert VP of People, Janette Hunt.“We have seen the impact of a strong culture with our existing team members and believe that it will help us as we look to grow our team by another 80% in 2024.”CreditXpert uses several tools to understand and measure things like team resiliency, engagement, and employee net promoter. When it comes to resiliency, the company uses a tool called Rally Bright that helps management better understand how well teams are working together. The measurement goes from a low indicator described as“anti-group” to“resilient” which only 2% of companies using the tool achieve. CreditXpert achieved a resilient designation in 2023.“Growing our product, data-science, engineering and delivery teams over the past several years has presented a number of challenges,” said CreditXpert VP of Product, Renata Sheyner.“Re-platforming our tech stack and preparing the company for growth meant that we were bringing teams together in new ways while continuing to add net-new skillsets. We knew that success really depended on ensuring that these teams knew where they were headed and worked really well together. You can certainly feel when a team is working at a high level but as a data-science company, we also wanted to be able to quantify that feeling.”When it comes to measuring employee engagement, surveys showed that the employees were“extremely engaged” with a score that put CreditXpert in the 99th percentile of those that use the 15Five platform. CreditXpert was even recognized as a finalist this year by 15Five with their Engagement Excellence Award.And as the company prepares for growth in 2024, they also looked to measure whether employees felt like CreditXpert was a great place to work and whether they would tell others about their experience. To benchmark how CreditXpert is doing relative to other technology companies, the People Team uses a tool called Comparably. CreditXpert reached an eNPS score of 86 in 2023 which puts them well above the top quartile score of tech companies who score a 64.“We're incredibly proud of the progress we have been able to make in building out a company culture that people love. This, in turn, allows us to do some amazing things as we pursue our mission of making homeownership more accessible and affordable for all,” said Hunt.About CreditXpertCreditXpert, the predictive credit score insight platform, helps mortgage lenders leverage credit to extend better, more compelling financing options to every applicant while it helps them improve profitability in their lending operations. With its enterprise-ready SaaS platform, CreditXpert helps lenders identify an applicant's near-term credit score potential, generate detailed improvement plans and improve margins.Founded in 2001, CreditXpert is used by more than 60,000 mortgage professionals annually at many of today's most innovative lenders. CreditXpert is redefining the way leading mortgage lenders use credit optimization to make homeownership more accessible and affordable for all.

