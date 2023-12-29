Gas South Has Grown Sustainably To Become The Leading Clean Fuel Provider In Vietnam.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HO CHI MINH , December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Established on March 28, 2000, Gas South (Southern Gas Trading Joint Stock Company) has solidified its position in the distribution and trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), compressed natural gas (CNG ), and has pioneered in the reception and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG ) as LNG enters the Vietnamese market, concordant with global trends.Over its 23-year history, Gas South with the guideline of "Safety - Quality - Efficiency," has built a reputable brand and distinction. Presently, Gas South leads with a 34.5% market share in LPG and a 40% market share in CNG in Vietnam.Through a strategy that simultaneously supplies CNG, LNG, and LPG, Gas South ensures flexible gas sources, stable quantities, competitive pricing, optimally meeting consumption needs, and satisfying customer choices.Gas South – Leading Energy Provider in VietnamProducts and Services by Gas SouthCompressed Natural Gas - CNGCNG is an oil industry product primarily composed of methane (CH4). Processed and compressed at high pressure (200 - 250 bar), it's stored in specialized tanks and transported to consumer sites such as industrial plants and refueling stations for transportation vehicles.CNG has proven to be a smokeless fuel, reducing emissions of SOx, COx, NOx into the environment, while also saving fuel costs.Gas South transports CNG to consumer sitesWith its exceptional characteristics, many advanced countries like the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, China, and European nations use CNG as a cleaner fuel to limit environmental pollution.Liquefied Natural Gas - LNGLNG, primarily composed of CH4 - methane (constituting about 95%), is colorless and odorless. It's natural gas cooled to -162°C to become a liquid, stored in specialized tanks, and transported to consumption sites.LNG is used similarly to dry gas, serving the gas needs of power plants, industrial households, urban areas, etc. Additionally, in many countries globally, LNG is used as fuel for transport vehicles such as ships, trains, and heavy-duty vehicles to minimize environmental pollution.Gas South's LNG storage tanksMoreover, LNG can be transported by tank trucks, trains, coastal vessels with capacities ranging from 2,500 to 12,000 m3 to remote gas pipeline-free consumer sites, coastal regional markets, and offshore islands.Liquefied Petroleum Gas - LPGLPG, commonly referred to as gas, consists of hydrocarbon gasses, primarily Propane and Butane (including Iso-Butane), obtained from crude oil refining or natural gas processing.For LPG products, Gas South proudly stands as one of the leading Vietnamese brands, trusted by consumers, with long-term partnerships from customers through 06 domestic LPG cylinder brands: Gas Dầu Khí, VT-Gas, A Gas, JP Gas, Đăk Gas, Đặng Phước Gas.Gas South's LPG business network now spans from Ca Mau to Nghe An, including 04 storage facilities with a total capacity of 8,100 tons and 17 LPG refueling stations evenly distributed across business regions.Gas South continually aims to improve product and service quality, ensuring transparent sales policies that align with the interests of customers and consumers. Simultaneously, it emphasizes corporate management capabilities, aiming to apply artificial intelligence and advanced technologies in management, operations, and customer care.In the future, Gas South will persist in innovation, development, and contribute to elevating the Gas Industry to become a flagship industry in Vietnam's economy, gradually expanding into regional and continental markets.The above information covers Gas South's products and services. For further details, please contact us via hotline: 18006776.Gas South - Leading Gas Fuel Supplier in Vietnam - LPG, CNG, and LNGFanpage:For more information please visit our website:

