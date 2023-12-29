Foresight Collaborates With One Of The World’S Largest Electric Vehicle Brands

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Parties sign collaboration agreement to evaluate Foresight's 3D perception

capabilities for enhancing the manufacturer's automotive vision solutions

Ness Ziona, Israel, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) (“Foresight” or the“Company”), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced the signing of a multi-phase cooperation agreement with a leading global electric vehicle (EV) original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in China, specializing in EVs, rechargeable batteries and related products.

As previously announced on September 21, 2023, the first phase of the agreement consists of a proof of concept (POC) project to evaluate Foresight's 3D perception capabilities, including high resolution point cloud, object detection and disparity map, for the possible enhancement of the OEM's current automotive vision solution.

Upon successful completion of the POC project, the parties intend to negotiate a definitive commercial agreement for the joint development, integration and commercialization of Foresight's technology into the OEM's automotive vision systems. Furthermore, the OEM will introduce Foresight's technology to its subsidiaries, customers and partners, presenting Foresight as a business partner and thereby facilitating the relationship between Foresight and the OEM's partners.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both“in-line-of-sight” vision systems and“beyond-line-of-sight” accident-prevention solutions.

Foresight's vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration and dense three-dimensional (3D) point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile's cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit , follow @ForesightAuto1 on Twitter, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Foresight is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the POC project's possible enhancement of the OEM's current automotive vision solution, the prospective negotiation of a definitive agreement upon the completion of the POC project, and the prospective introduction of Foresight's technology to its subsidiaries, customers, and partners. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Foresight's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Foresight could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Foresight's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 30, 2023, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Foresight undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Foresight is not responsible for the contents of third party websites.

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal-Scharia

CEO

MS-IR LLC

...

917-607-8654