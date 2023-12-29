Golden Hour Redefines The Future Of Cannabis Edibles Formulated With Adaptogens & Nootropics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Brand's Proprietary Blend of Cannabis-Complementary Ingredients Delivers Targeted Effects for the Wellness-Obsessed

- Miles McKirdyNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Golden Hour Wellness, a new hemp-derived cannabis brand launching this month, has created a first-of-its-kind gummy designed with a proprietary blend of adaptogens and nootropics specifically formulated to deliver targeted effects. By partnering with leading cannabis scientist Jusdra Velasquez, Golden Hour's edibles through its nano-emulsion deliver fast-acting experiences that support sleep, relaxation, or energy.Golden Hour Founder Miles McKirdy (ex-Flyers and Pernod Ricard) applied wellness philosophies he learned while growing up in Australia to his formulas. Each gummy is handmade, vegan, organic and includes a blend of:. Adaptogens: Cordyceps, Ginseng, and Rhodiola, known for their stress-relieving properties, provide a harmonious and balanced experience.. Nootropics: L-Theanine and Ashwagandha, which are known to help enhance focus, creativity, and overall mental clarity.. Hemp-Derived THC: Sourced from premium Oregon-grown hemp to ensure a consistent experience.. Minor Cannabinoids: Known as delivering an“entourage effect,” CBG, CBD, and CBN enhance the efficacy of each product.“I started Golden Hour as a passion project with my mom and dad,” Miles said.“Growing up in Australia, you become accustomed to the healthy and happy way of life. Myself, my parents, and a lot of my peers have always been interested in trying the latest in nootropics and adaptogens to live a healthier lifestyle. Now, living as an expat in New York City for the last 10 years, I noticed there's more people than ever who are looking for tailored, fast-acting results that allow them to excel mentally and physically. Keeping this in mind, we've been perfecting our formulas for months to ensure our precision dosages deliver a new era of functional wellness.”The brand's ethos proudly offers 'something for every mood' with the launch of its three core products, Sleep, Relax, and Energy.. Sleep - Flavor, Blueberry Bliss: Carefully crafted with THC, CBN, CBG, Melatonin, L-theanine, Chaga, and Magnesium Glycinate, this delicious gummy means you'll drift quickly into sleep and wake revitalized without feeling groggy.. Relax - Flavor, Lemon Drop: Enhanced with THC, CBG, CBD, Lion's Mane, and Ashwagandha, renowned for their calming properties, this edible takes relaxation to the next level. Unwind and let the stresses melt away as you savor the delectable lemon drop flavors. Designed to bring deep relaxation and inner peace, our cannabis edible is perfect for unwinding after a long day or finding tranquility in the moment.. Energy - Flavor, Strawberry Cream: With THC, CBG, CBD, Ginseng, Rhodiola, Cordyceps, Guarana, and Ashwagandha, you'll experience the invigorating fusion of cannabinoids, adaptogens, and nootropics in every delectable bite that promotes vitality, energy and vigor.For more information about Golden Hour, and to stay updated on the latest developments, visit . Follow Golden Hour on social media @hellogoldenhour for exclusive content and announcements.About Golden Hour:Golden Hour is a family-owned and operated recreational cannabis wellness brand, founded by Miles McKirdy, a seasoned professional in the cannabis and CPG industry. Drawing inspiration from the 'No worries' way of life Australians are known for, Golden Hour introduces innovative formulas that integrate adaptogens, nootropics, and hemp-derived THC, offering a unique blend of sophistication and functionality. The brand, Australian-inspired and American-crafted, is set to launch in New York on January 1, 2024, promising a new era in recreational cannabis consumption.About Miles McKirdy:Founder Miles McKirdy, co-founded and launched America's most awarded cannabis-infused beverage, Flyers Cocktail Co before embarking on his latest venture with Golden Hour Wellness. As an accomplished professional with extensive experience in cannabis and consumer packaged goods (CPG), he brings a wealth of knowledge gained from both his academic studies (B - Biological Sciences, Masters of Business Administration and Masters of Business Marketing) and his diverse employment with iconic brands such as Cheech and Chong, Hawthorne, Adidas, and Grailed.

