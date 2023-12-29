Guardian Capital Confirms Annual 2023 Special Distributions For Guardian Capital Etfs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital LP ("Guardian Capital") announces the confirmed amounts of the annual special year-end distributions (the "Special Distributions") for the 2023 tax year for the ETF series of the Guardian Capital funds listed below (the“Guardian Capital ETFs”).



(per ETF Unit) Guardian Canadian Bond Fund ETF Units GCBD CAD$0.0074 Guardian Canadian Focused Equity Fund ETF Units GCFE CAD$0.1714 Guardian Directed Equity Path Portfolio Hedged ETF Units GDEP CAD$0.0421 Guardian International Equity Select Fund ETF Units GIES CAD$0.0894 Guardian Ultra-Short U.S. T-Bill Fund ETF Units GUTB.U US$0.3008 The Guardian Capital ETFs listed below will not be paying any Special Distributions: Guardian Canadian Sector Controlled Equity Fund Unhedged ETF Units GCSC CAD$0 Guardian Directed Equity Path Portfolio Unhedged ETF Units GDEP.B CAD$0 Guardian Directed Premium Yield Portfolio Hedged ETF Units GDPY CAD$0 Guardian Directed Premium Yield Portfolio Unhedged ETF Units GDPY.B CAD$0 Guardian Fundamental All Country Equity ETF Unhedged ETF Units GGAC CAD$0 Guardian Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Unhedged ETF Units GGEM CAD$0 Guardian i3 Global Quality Growth ETF Hedged ETF Units GIQG CAD$0 Guardian i3 Global Quality Growth ETF Unhedged ETF Units GIQG.B CAD$0 Guardian i3 US Quality Growth ETF Hedged ETF Units GIQU CAD$0 Guardian i3 US Quality Growth ETF Unhedged ETF Units GIQU.B CAD$0 Guardian Ultra-Short Canadian T-Bill Fund ETF Units GCTB CAD$0 GuardPathTM Managed Decumulation 2042 Fund ETF Units GPMD CAD$0

Each of the Guardian Capital ETFs is required to distribute any net income and capital gains that it has earned in the year. The Special Distributions will generally consist of capital gains and/or any excess net income at year-end. The Special Distributions will not be paid in cash, but will be reinvested and the resulting ETF units immediately consolidated so that the number of ETF units held by each investor will not change. Investors holding their ETF units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and will have an increase in the adjusted cost base of their investment. In all cases, the Special Distributions will be reinvested on or about December 29, 2023 to unitholders of record on December 28, 2023. The ex-dividend date in each case is December 27, 2023, with the exception of Guardian Ultra-Short Canadian T-Bill Fund and Guardian Ultra-Short U.S. T-Bill Fund which are money market funds and which have an ex-dividend date of December 28, 2023.

These confirmed amounts are for the Special Distributions only and do not include the ongoing regular monthly, quarterly or annual cash distribution amounts which were announced on December 13, 2023, in a separate press release. These confirmed Special Distribution amounts replace the previous estimates announced on December 1, 2023.

The actual taxable amounts of all distributions for 2023, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or "CDS") and will be posted on the Guardian Capital website in early 2024.

For further information regarding the Guardian Capital ETFs, please visit .

About Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds and Guardian Capital ETFs, with capabilities that span a range of asset classes, geographic regions and specialty mandates. Additionally, Guardian Capital LP manages portfolios for institutional clients such as defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and investment funds. Guardian Capital LP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited and the successor to its original investment management business, which was founded in 1962. For further information on Guardian Capital LP, please call 416-350-8899 or visit .

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited (Guardian) is a global investment management company servicing institutional, retail and private clients through its subsidiaries. As at September 30, 2023, Guardian had C$56.2 billion of total client assets while managing a proprietary investment portfolio with a fair market value of C$1.28 billion. Founded in 1962, Guardian's reputation for steady growth, long-term relationships and its core values of authenticity, integrity, stability and trustworthiness have been key to its success over six decades. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GCG and GCG.A, respectively. To learn more about Guardian, visit .

