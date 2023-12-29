Azerbaijan To Keep Suspension Of Inspections In Entrepreneurship Field

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a law on amendments to the law“On the suspension of inspections in the field of entrepreneurship”, Trend reports.

According to the document, the period for suspending inspections in the field of entrepreneurship has been extended until January 1, 2025.

This law will come into force on January 1, 2024.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel