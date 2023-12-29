               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Shortens Duration Of Insurance Coverage Period For Unemployment Benefits


12/29/2023 7:16:05 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a law on amendments to the country's law“On unemployment insurance”, Trend reports.

According to the law, the period of insurance coverage in Azerbaijan has been reduced from 30 to 24 months.

Thus, a person in Azerbaijan with an insurance period of 24 months will be able to receive unemployment benefits if he/she remains unemployed against his/her will.

MENAFN29122023000187011040ID1107668128

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search