Azerbaijan Shortens Duration Of Insurance Coverage Period For Unemployment Benefits

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a law on amendments
to the country's law“On unemployment insurance”, Trend reports.
According to the law, the period of insurance coverage in
Azerbaijan has been reduced from 30 to 24 months.
Thus, a person in Azerbaijan with an insurance period of 24
months will be able to receive unemployment benefits if he/she
remains unemployed against his/her will.
MENAFN29122023000187011040ID1107668128
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.