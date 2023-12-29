Azerbaijan Shortens Duration Of Insurance Coverage Period For Unemployment Benefits

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a law on amendments to the country's law“On unemployment insurance”, Trend reports.

According to the law, the period of insurance coverage in Azerbaijan has been reduced from 30 to 24 months.

Thus, a person in Azerbaijan with an insurance period of 24 months will be able to receive unemployment benefits if he/she remains unemployed against his/her will.