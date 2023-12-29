Death Toll From Rocket Attacks In Kharkiv Rises To Three

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, the death toll from rocket attacks has risen to three, all of them employees of a civilian enterprise.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Unfortunately, three men were killed as a result of the Russian occupiers' strikes. They were employees of a civilian enterprise. Another 11 people were injured," the head of the Regional Military Administration informed.

He added that rescuers of the State Emergency Service, emergency medical workers, and law enforcement officers are working on the spot to eliminate the consequences of Russian terror.

As reported, Kharkiv was hit by three waves of Russian missile attacks from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. on December 29. As of 11 a.m., one person was reported dead, 11 people were injured, two of them in serious condition. The town's hospital, clinic, school, residential buildings, Nova Poshta office, and industrial enterprises were damaged.