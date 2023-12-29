Shelling Of Zaporizhzhia: Death Toll Rises To Four

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four people were killed in Zaporizhzhia as a result of shelling.
Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"It is currently known about four dead," the post reads.
On December 29, in the morning, the enemy launched a massive missile attack on Zaporizhzhia. One of the largest districts of the city was damaged.
At the scene, acting Zaporizhzhia mayor Anatolii Kurtev told reporters that one of the missiles hit a residential building. It was reported that 10 people were injured. Two educational institutions, a hospital, and an enterprise were damaged.
The mayor's office says that as of now, the military has not yet provided information on the number of arrivals and the type of weapons.
Earlier it was reported that two people were killed in Zaporizhzhia.
During a massive missile strike on December 29, Russia attacked many regions of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, Russia used 18 Tu-95 strategic bombers and almost all types of missiles it has in service, and attack drones were also launched.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the target of Russia's massive air strike on Ukraine was social and critical infrastructure.
