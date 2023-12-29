               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Ilham Aliyev Allocates Fund For Major Renovation Of Road Linking 3 Residential Settlements In Shabran


(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to allocate funding for the major renovation of the Gandob-Kachmaz-Yalama-the Russian Federation state border (11km)-Aghalig-Dashliyatag-Gunashli highway of the Shabran district.

Under the presidential Order, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads is earmarked 1 million manat for the major overhaul of the road connecting 3 residential areas with a total population of 4,000 people.

