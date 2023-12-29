OSCE/ODIHR Observer Mission To Monitor Presidential Election In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Head of the OSCE ODIHR mission, Johan Murphy, told a press
conference in Baku about the start of work of the OSCE Office for
Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) observation
mission to monitor the presidential election in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
According to the head of the mission, the observation mission
includes 11 international experts from nine OSCE member states. 280
members of the mission will observe the election process on
election day, and 26 members will arrive in the country on January
3.
"Our task is only to observe the election process. We will
submit an interim report two weeks before election day. The day
after the elections, which is February 8, we will hold a press
conference on the results of our observation," said Johan Murphy,
adding that the team of Ovservers has met officials in Baku.
"We have already met with the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign
Affairs and introduced our team. In turn, the Azerbaijani side met
us very well," he said
The head of the mission emphasised that the OSCE has so far
observed the elections in Azerbaijan 12 times.
"The last time we observed the parliamentary elections held in
2020," he concluded.
