Azerbaijan Launches First Virtual Exhibition And Conference Space In S Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
The Azexport portal, operated by the Center for Analysis and
Communication of Economic Reforms, has introduced the first virtual
exhibition and conference space in Azerbaijan and the region, Azernews reports.
This virtual exhibition hall showcases stands for 10 companies
and media representatives, offering a 3D representation of products
and enabling online trade transactions. Each stand provides
participants with the opportunity to engage in discussions with
visitors through video and audio interactions.
The virtual space is not only a platform for presenting new
brands but also facilitates virtual meetings, training sessions,
and seminars. A digital conference hall capable of hosting 500
people has been established to support these activities. The
primary aim is to bring Made in Azerbaijan-branded products to a
global audience, with the platform accessible from any location
worldwide at any time.
The presentation of this digital space, developed with support
from the MTradeVerse platform, allowed virtual visitors to explore
the exhibition and conference halls. The plan for the next stage
involves adding new companies and products to the platform, with
the involvement of foreign visitors, and an expansion of the
exhibition area.
