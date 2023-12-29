Azerbaijan Launches First Virtual Exhibition And Conference Space In S Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nigar Hasanova

The Azexport portal, operated by the Center for Analysis and Communication of Economic Reforms, has introduced the first virtual exhibition and conference space in Azerbaijan and the region, Azernews reports.

This virtual exhibition hall showcases stands for 10 companies and media representatives, offering a 3D representation of products and enabling online trade transactions. Each stand provides participants with the opportunity to engage in discussions with visitors through video and audio interactions.

The virtual space is not only a platform for presenting new brands but also facilitates virtual meetings, training sessions, and seminars. A digital conference hall capable of hosting 500 people has been established to support these activities. The primary aim is to bring Made in Azerbaijan-branded products to a global audience, with the platform accessible from any location worldwide at any time.

The presentation of this digital space, developed with support from the MTradeVerse platform, allowed virtual visitors to explore the exhibition and conference halls. The plan for the next stage involves adding new companies and products to the platform, with the involvement of foreign visitors, and an expansion of the exhibition area.