Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3130433 WASHINGTON -- The USS MASON (DDG 87) shoots down one drone and one anti-ship ballistic missile in the Southern Red Sea fired by Yemeni Houthis, United States Central Command (CENTCOM) says.

3130495 MADRID -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez appoints Carlos Cuerpo, the head of the treasury department, as new economy minister, replacing Nadia Calvino, named head of the European Investment Bank as of January 1.

3130434 KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti oil price falls USD 1.17 to USD 81.90 per barrel (pb), compared to USD 83.07 pb a day earlier, reports Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC).

3130431 NEW DELHI -- Several international and domestic flights and train services from and to the Indian capital New Delhi are affected due to dense fog conditions.

3130429 WASHINGTON -- Maine's top election official removes former President Donald Trump from the state's 2024 primary ballot, in a shock decision based on the 14th Amendment's "insurrectionist ban." (end)

