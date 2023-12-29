Altenew Ends 2023 With A Huge List Of Milestones, Celebrations, And Memories

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- AltenewNEW YORK, USA, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The end of the year is a time of reflection, celebration, and remembrance of the months before. Paper crafting company Altenew has accomplished significant milestones in 2023, and team members are celebrating all the special moments of the year with their fans. Here are the top 9 highlights as shared by Altenew from this year.1) Stampwheel Release - March 2023One of the most notable milestones for Altenew in 2023 was the launch of the Stampwheel. After years of perfecting the design, getting a patent, finalizing the manufacturing process, and teasing the public with prototypes, Altenew's very own stamping platform was finally released for purchase early this year.“We cannot begin to describe how humbled and grateful we are that so many paper crafters around the world are using the Stampwheel in their craft rooms,” shared an Altenew representative.“We love seeing how the Stampwheel is helping so many crafters create projects with ease and convenience.” The Stampwheel has truly been a life-changing crafting tool for paper crafters, and this popular item was on countless holiday wishlists this year.2) New Virtual Retreats in 2023Altenew has been a landmark institution for crafting education and inspiration since its inception in 2014. The company was the first to launch an online educational platform for aspiring paper crafters and instituted virtual retreats for crafters all over the world. Altenew has continued to develop and improve their educational platforms each year. In 2023, Altenew tested a brand-new format for their virtual workshops with quarterly retreats throughout the year. The company has invited talented fan-favorite paper crafting instructors to teach special crafting techniques with brand-new trendy products. It all started with Altenew's March Mindfulness Virtual Workshop in early spring, a perfectly curated wellness retreat for crafters needing a stress release and dedicated time to crafting together. This was followed by the Secret Garden and Cozy Comfort Retreats later in the year. Altenew promises to bring these back next year even bigger and better.3) Go Wild Conference - March 2023This March was also the first time Altenew attended the Go Wild planner convention. Altenew team members met with paper crafters and planning enthusiasts in Washington D.C. and share plans to attend again next year.4) Launch of Altenew Cares2023 has been extra special to the Altenew team especially because this is the year the company launched a unique service project: Altenew Cares. This internal company-sponsored program allows any team members across the board to propose a service project close to their hearts for Altenew to support each month. Team members have chosen projects all across the world and helped communities with much-needed support whether with new doors for an elementary school or with printers and computers for low-income students. Shared an Altenew representative,“We look forward to continue expanding our community service and charity projects in 2024 and beyond.”5) Creativation Booth Award - April 2023Altenew has been a frequent attendee at the NAMTA-Creativation trade shows every year to meet with fellow industry creatives, and this year was no exception. This April, Altenew received an award for Best Medium Booth at the convention in Columbus, Ohio. When asked for comment, an Altenew representative shared,“A huge shoutout to our amazing team members who worked tirelessly during the weeks before the show to finalize the design and set-up for our booth. It's a team effort, and we couldn't have done it without them.” Altenew truly is a welcome guest and paper crafting conventions, and paper crafters look forward to their crafting workshops and make-and-takes every year.6) Dynamic Duo Crafting Subscription Launch - April 2023This year also brought with it the launch of one of Altenew's most popular crafting subscriptions: Dynamic Duo. Starting in April 2023, the company has released a new coordinating stencil and stamp set each month to help crafters create beautiful projects in only a few steps. This unique subscription focuses on the stencil as the hero product with added detail from the coordinating stamps. These Dynamic Duo sets are great value products and paper crafters have been creating beautiful projects with them.7) Amy Tangerine CollaborationIn the spirit of industry cooperation, Altenew frequently collaborates with other companies and individuals in the paper crafting world. This year, they collaborated with Amy Tangerine for a series of new products and a paper crafting retreat. Altenew's journaling-themed product line inspired by Amy Tangerine's own designs was an especially popular collection among paper crafters and journaling enthusiasts.8) In-Person Lemonade Party Retreat & Customer Warehouse Tour - July 20232023 was especially iconic, as Altenew hosted its first iconic in-person Lemonade Party in Syracuse, NY. Altenew fans visited from all over the country for an amazing event in which the company's leadership team members taught card making workshops with brand-new products. Even the company's Creative Ambassador from Wales, Lydia Evans, made the trip to the States for this monumental event. Attendees enjoyed a themed photobooth, surprise giveaways, bonding, and of course, delicious lemonade.As a special perk for attendees, Altenew offered a one-time only warehouse tour for the first time ever. Customers got a special behind-the-scenes look at where it all happens: the home of Altenew products. They enjoyed an in-depth tour with Altenew's warehouse manager, Semir, who shared the ins and outs of efficiently getting Altenew products out to crafters all over the world.9) First AECP Educators' Workshop In PersonThis year has been a special one for the Altenew Educators, as they enjoyed their first in-person workshop specially for the talented graduates of the Altenew Educator Certification Program (AECP). They had an amazing time learning new skills at an exclusive training workshop for these amazing crafters at Altenew headquarters.As we bid farewell to 2023, we reflect on Altenew's year filled with innovation, collaboration, and creativity. From the launch of the Stampwheel, the evolution of the company's virtual retreats, to their attendance at the Go Wild planner convention, every moment has been a testament to their commitment to the crafting community.New programs, awards, products, and collaborations brought new dimensions to the company's offerings. Special events gave team members a chance to connect with fans in person and served as important milestones on the company's journey.Shared an Altenew representative,“As we look forward to 2023, we carry these memories with us, fueling our passion to continue creating, innovating, and connecting. Here's to another year of crafting, creativity, and community. Thank you for being a part of our journey. See you in 2024!”Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations. ﻿

Altenew Pushes Forward: Top 9 Highlights from 2023