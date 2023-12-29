The report on Vertical Garden Construction explores the rising trend of vertical gardening in densely populated urban areas. It highlights how the well-known benefits of gardening have paved the way for the popularity of vertical gardens in space-constrained urban centers.

One of the key driving factors discussed in the report is the growing global population, coupled with the lack of space for traditional open outdoor gardens, which has led to a surge in interest in vertical gardening as an innovative solution for crowded urban spaces.

The report provides insights into the competitive landscape of the vertical garden construction market, including the percentage market share of key competitors in 2022. It also offers an overview of vertical gardens, their various types, benefits, and market outlook.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $321.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR

The Vertical Garden Construction market in the U.S. is estimated at US$321.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$534 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.

What`s New?



Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Attributes: