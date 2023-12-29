Haryana Doctors Strike: Additional Doctors Deployed To Run Hospitals, Says Govt

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Dec 29 (IANS) Health services in Haryana were badly impacted in government hospitals on Friday after at least 2,500 doctors went on an indefinite strike in response to the call given by the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA).

However, the government has said that over 3,000 additional doctors have been deployed across the state.

The doctors have been demanding the formation of a specialist cadre, no direct recruitment of senior medical officers, reduction in bond amount for postgraduate courses and an assured career progression scheme on a par with their Central government counterparts.

Meanwhile, the Health and Family Welfare Minister Anil Vij has reassured the public that all patients visiting government health centres or hospitals in the state will receive adequate healthcare services, despite the ongoing strike called by government doctors.

He said that the Health Department has revoked all types of leaves for doctors, mobilising around 3,000 doctors to ensure continuous services.

The minister told the media the mobilised doctors included consultants, senior consultants, NHM doctors, medical officers from medical colleges, and community health officers.

Earlier, Health Services Department Director General Randeep Poonia along with J.S. Punia and Manish Bansal convened a meeting with representatives of the HCMSA.

The attendees included state President Rajesh Kumar, media coordinator Amarjeet and district president Mandeep and state general secretary Anil Yadav.

The meeting addressed various demands of the association, such as the establishment of a specialist cadre, amendments to the postgraduate policy, pay revisions, and halting direct recruitment of Senior Medical Officers (SMOs), an official statement said.

At the meeting, the association office-bearers were informed the specialist cadre has been approved. Currently, direct recruitment of SMOs is not underway, and plans are in place to promote 100 medical officers to SMO positions.

“This process is underway. Additionally, the government is considering pay revisions and postgraduate policy amendments. The demands of the association are receiving top priority for resolution,” said the government.

The government said that given these developments, the strike called by the association appears unwarranted.

“The association is urged to retract the strike notice and resume health services immediately in the public's interest. G Anupama, Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department, has been briefed on these concerns and has pledged to address them compassionately, scheduling a subsequent meeting with the Health Minister,” it said.

It was also conveyed that while association representatives have not called off the strike, they have committed to maintaining emergency services.

A previously scheduled meeting with the Health Minister on December 26 did not materialise due to the absence of association representatives.

However, HCMSA President Rajesh Khyalia said life-saving interventions would be done by a team of volunteer doctors in public interest, but the strike will continue.

The association has also formed a team of doctors that will handle emergencies.

--IANS

vg/dan