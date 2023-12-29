The 20 Most Popular Press Releases Of 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the press releases sent via PR Newswire that received the most attention this year.

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As another year at the wire comes to an end, the PR Newswire team is recapping some of the major stories from 2023 that caught readers' attention. Hundreds of thousands of press releases were distributed this year and the team has been keeping tabs on the top stories each week .

The press releases sent via PR Newswire – and how they perform – say a lot about what news audiences want to know about and the subjects they gravitate toward.

PR Newswire 2023 Press Release Roundup. Photos provided by Samuel Adams, Kellogg Company, Bath & Body Works, Henry Repeating Arms, and Allen Institute.

The following releases were some of the most-read on prnewswire over the past 12 months, and the topics vary widely – from health and science research to firearm product launches, food and beverage promotions, and obituaries.

Click on the press release headlines to access the full story and accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

MAJOR BREAKTHROUGH IN MAPLE SYRUP RESEARCH - Study Shows Pure Maple Syrup Better than Refined Sugars forCardiometabolic Health(July 24)American Battery Technology Company Confirms Presence of Lithium at Depths Greater than 1,400 Feet atTonopah Flats Lithium Project(Aug. 29)Introducing the Henry Homesteader 9mm: A Semi-Auto Carbine Delivering American Heritage and Ingenuity(Feb. 14)Pop-Tarts® andCrocs Launch Limited-Edition 'Croc-Tarts' Collab Featuring First-Ever Candy JibbitzTM Charms(Aug. 8)Samuel Adams Introduces the 'ICAN't' Can to Help Drinkers Scratch the Itch to Ditch(June 7)Biggie Deal Alert: Wendy's and Doordash Team Up for 'Biggie' Power Hour Plays(March 29)Bath & Body Works Brings Back Annual Candle Day with All-Day Loyalty Early Access(Nov. 30)Sony Electronics Announces Official Partnership with SQUAREENIX® on Highly Anticipated Gaming Series, FINAL FANTASY® XVI(June 6)Realtor® 2023 Hottest ZIP Codes in America Reveal Demand for Closer Commutes is Back(Aug. 24)Nomad Internet Unveils Nomad Prime Store: An Exclusive Members-Only Hub Offering the Most Advanced Internet Products and Rewarding Experiences(Aug. 14)TheWingstop Hot Box Takes 4/20 Munchies to New Highs(April 19)Greenworks Revolutionizes the World of Chainsaws with the First Ever H.O.G. Saw(Oct. 18)New GutMicrobiome Research Points to Positive Impact on Memory and Mood from Peanut Consumption(Sept. 26)ALDI to Acquire Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket to Continue Growth in the Southeast(Aug. 16)Seattle Mayor BruceHarrell and Executive of King County, Dow Constantine, declare Saturday, September 16 "Open Science Day" in honor of Allen Institute's 20th Anniversary(Sept. 15)City of Hope scientists develop targeted chemotherapy able to kill all solid tumors in preclinical research(Aug. 1)The Legendary "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bags Continue Legacy of Celebrating Hollywood's Biggest Night with Fabulous Gifts(Feb. 27)The Home Depot Enters into Agreement to Acquire Construction Resources Parent Company, International Designs Group(Nov. 20)Dr. Henry Kissinger Dies at Age 100(Nov. 29)Splenda® CEO Responds to the World Health Organization (WHO) Guidance on Non-Sugar Sweeteners (May 23)

The Takeaways

Despite the varying topics, we noticed a few recurring trends pop up across the most-read releases:



Multimedia wins: Of the top 20 releases, 90% included some form of multimedia, whether it be a photo, logo, video, or a combination. It's a practice we've been stressing to PR and comms teams for years, and one that continues to prove its value.

Answer the "So what? " up front: Despite some longer headlines in the top 20, they don't leave any question as to what the news is about. Readers get a clear idea of what they're clicking into and how it may impact them.

Strong formatting is key: Many of the releases utilize bullets, bolding, pull quotes, and clear calls-to-action to help readers and journalists pick out key details and know where to go next. For especially technical releases (like medical research, for example), this kind of formatting is vital to keeping readers on the page. "Newsworthiness" can mean many things: Wondering if a company update warrants a press release? This top 20 list should leave no doubt that good reasons to send a press release run the gamut. From the more traditional press releases, like acquisition announcements, to quirky product collaborations and survey/poll data, there's an argument to be made for sending each one over the wire.

