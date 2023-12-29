Alliance Trust PLC - Directorate Change

Directorate Change

As previously announced, Gregor Stewart will retire from the Board and as Chair of Alliance Trust on 31st December 2023, having completed a tenure of nine years as a director and just over four years as Chair. Dean Buckley will take over as Chair on that date and will also cease to be a member of the Audit and Risk Committee from then.

Sarah Bates, the Senior Independent Director, commented:“The Board would like to record its appreciation of Gregor's contribution to the Trust. He has guided skilfully and with considerable determination the successful implementation of the changes first agreed with shareholders in 2017. The Trust has since delivered award winning and robust performance and has also been recognised for its marketing approach. We are pleased to welcome Dean to the Chair. Dean brings his considerable experience of investment management to the role and we look forward to his building on the strong foundations Gregor has established "