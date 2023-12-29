Kogan & Disalvo Personal Injury Law Welcomes Attorney Rachel Schrager As Shareholder

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Rachel Schrager was appointed Shareholder at Kogan & DiSalvo Personal Injury Law, reinforcing dedication to justice and excellence in client representation. The firm's dedication to excellence aligns with my own values, and I am eager to contribute to its continued growth and success"
- Rachel Schrager
- Rachel SchragerWEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Kogan & DiSalvo P.A., a Florida-based personal injury law firm, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Attorney Rachel Schrager as a Shareholder in the firm.
With an impressive track record and dedication to client advocacy, Rachel Schrager has been an integral part of the Kogan & DiSalvo team since 2019. Her legal acumen, commitment to justice, and passion for personal injury law have set her apart in the field.
As a Shareholder, Rachel will play a key role in shaping the firm's strategic direction and contributing to its continued success. Her elevation to this position is a testament to her exceptional skills, leadership qualities, and unwavering commitment to securing favorable outcomes for clients.
"We are delighted to announce Rachel Schrager as a Shareholder at Kogan & DiSalvo Personal Injury Law . Rachel's contributions have been invaluable, and her promotion is a natural progression that reflects both her dedication to our clients and her commitment to excellence," said Darryl Kogan, Founding Shareholder at Kogan & DiSalvo.
Rachel Schrager specializes in personal injury law and brings a wealth of experience to the firm. She is known for her client-centric approach, thorough legal analysis, and tenacity in the pursuit of justice. Her promotion to Shareholder reinforces Kogan & DiSalvo's commitment to providing exceptional legal representation and personalized service to every client.
"I am honored and excited to take on this new role as Shareholder at Kogan & DiSalvo. The firm's dedication to excellence aligns with my own values, and I am eager to contribute to its continued growth and success," said Rachel Schrager.
Kogan & DiSalvo P.A. is confident that Rachel's promotion will further strengthen the firm's position as a leader in the personal injury legal landscape. The entire team looks forward to the positive impact Rachel will continue to make as she assumes her new responsibilities.
About Kogan & DiSalvo Personal Injury Law:
Kogan & DiSalvo Personal Injury Law is a renowned Florida-based law firm specializing in personal injury cases. With a commitment to client advocacy, the firm has earned a reputation for achieving favorable outcomes in a wide range of personal injury matters.
