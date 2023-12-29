SGPC Chief Says Enacting The Sahibzadas Against Sikh Traditions, Demands Explanation

(MENAFN- IANS) Amritsar, Dec 29 (IANS) The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday slammed the physical depiction of the Sahibzadas, the sons of last Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, in plays by children in schools under the Veer Bal Diwas events announced by the Central government, terming it against Sikh principles and traditions.

It has sought an explanation from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) along with the Union Ministries of Education, Culture, and Minority Affairs.

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami said any such anti-Sikh act cannot be accepted.

He said any act against Sikh principles, customs, traditions, and values hurts the Sikh mentality and big objections are coming from the Sikh sangat about the enacting the Sahibzadas under the instructions of the Centre government regarding Veer Bal Diwas in educational institutions in various states.

He said taking cognisance of these acts against the Sikh principles, the SGPC has asked Union ministries and the CBSE to present their stand.

Dhami said regarding Veer Bal Diwas, according to the order of Akal Takht Sahib, the Union government had already been approached to change the name of this day, but it has not taken it seriously till date.

He said the concern of the SGPC and the Sikh sangat in this regard has come true as efforts are being made to make children play the roles of Sahibzadas by going against the Sikh traditions. He said the responsibility of this anti-Sikh phenomenon lies directly on the Union government and the respective state governments.

Such actions can never be accepted by the Sikh world and action will also be taken against the educational institutions by identifying them, that have got the characters of Sahibzadas played in physical form, Dhami said.

--IANS

vg/vd