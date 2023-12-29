Tax Revenues Will Not Be Transferred To Palestinian Authority: Israeli Finance Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Friday said that the transfer tax money will not be transferred to the Palestinian Authority (PA) as long as he heads the ministry, media reports said.

Reports said that the US is pressuring Israel to release the monthly tax revenues collected by Israel for transfer to the PA, which has been halted since October 7.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces have detained at least 14 Palestinians, including a child, in a series of raids across the occupied West Bank, media reports said.

“In Tulkarm, Israeli forces stormed the village of Qaffin and detained four Palestinians,” the report said.

It said that in Jericho, the Israeli army stormed Ein as-Sultan refugee camp and detained a 16-year-old child, identified as Hani Sarafandi, after searching his family home.

In the Ramallah province, forces raided the town of Deir Abu Meshaal and detained several local residents. Two residents were also imprisoned in the Al-Amaari refugee camp in Ramallah.

Reports said that in Hebron, at least two Palestinians were arrested during a raid into the town of Surif.

“In the Al-Far'a refugee camp in the northern province of Tubas, Israeli forces detained a wounded young Palestinian man from inside an ambulance,” the media reports said.

--IANS

int/dan