Mohammad Hafeez Lashes Out At Umpiring After Rizwan’S Controversial Dismissal At MCG

(MENAFN- IANS) Melbourne, Dec 29 (IANS) Pakistan Team Manager Mohammad Hafeez emphasized the need for balance between technology and the essence of cricketing instinct after Mohammad Rizwan's controversial dismissal in the second Test against Australia.

Pakistan failed to reach the 317-run goal set by the hosts as Australia defeated the visitors for 72 -runs in the second innings to seal the victory. Australia's supremacy was reinforced by the outstanding performance of captain Pat Cummins's five-wicket haul.

Even still, Pakistan's quest for victory was clouded by controversial umpiring calls that soured the match. After Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed, the match took a controversial turn, with the wicketkeeper-batsman appearing obviously shocked.

The crucial moment came in the 61st over of Pakistan's second innings when Pat Cummins appealed for a caught behind against Rizwan. Initially dismissed by the on-field umpire, Cummins opted for a review suspecting a possible glove touch by Rizwan.

Upon review, the third umpire analyzed multiple angles and Hotspot didn't show anything when the ball passed Rizwan's wristband, but Snickometer showed a spike. Based on the spike, Rizwan was given out.

Addressing the team's performance in the press conference Hafeez expressed concern over the umpiring decisions, Hafeez emphasized the need for balance between technology and the essence of cricketing instinct.

"If we analyze the entire game, there were very inconsistent decisions by the umpires. We play this beautiful game of cricket with natural instinct, and we all know the basics of the game. However, at times, it feels like the focus is more on the technology show than on the actual cricket being played. I believe this is an area that needs to be addressed correctly,” said Hafeez.

Highlighting the impact of doubtful decisions in the post match press conference, Hafeez raised doubts about certain calls and reiterated the need for clarity and certainty in the sport.

"We made some mistakes, and there were certain moments where we did not seize the opportunity to change the outcome. I am not against technology in the game, but if it brings doubt and confusion, it is not acceptable. Some decisions were not understandable. The ball hitting the stumps is always out. I will never understand why there is an umpire's call," said Hafeez.

