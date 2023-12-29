Powersports Listings Mergers & Acquisitions Announces New Ownership At Motogear Warehouse, Shelbyville, TN

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Lebanon, TN, entrepreneur Scott Lawrence takes the helm at MotoGear Warehouse from longstanding owners Derek and Laura Clardy, marking a new era for the prominent Shelbyville dealership

SHELBYVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2023 / Husband and wife team Derek and Laura Clardy have passed the torch of Motogear Warehouse to new owners Scott Lawrence along with his father Laney Lawrence, the principals of Triple Curl Capital LLC, after a highly successful 12-year reign. The Clardys established the dealership in 2011, steering it from selling only pre-owned motorcycles to become a prominent powersports, tractor, and power equipment dealer, selling new units from top industry brands from a sprawling 21,000 sq. ft. facility on approximately 6 acres with an abundance of additional covered storage.



Scott Lawrence, a resident of the neighboring city of Lebanon, TN, and seasoned entrepreneur in partnership with his father Laney, was in search of a new business interest. Mike Pate, Vice President of Powersports Listings M&A (PLMA) , who was entrusted with orchestrating the transactional process, had the leading role in the matchmaking of Scott and Laney to the Motogear Warehouse buyout opportunity.

Well-renowned brands such as CAN-AM, Kawasaki, Massey Ferguson, and Scag Power Equipment will continue to be supported by the dealership, cementing its commitment to providing a diverse range of high-quality equipment and service for its loyal customer base.

Under the purview of Mike Pate, David Clay, PLMA's CIO, and CEO Tom Macatee, the successful transaction and final reconciliations were managed meticulously with the change of ownership finalized on December 21, 2023. The transition marks a thrilling new chapter for MotoGear Warehouse, set to drive ahead with its mission under the new stewardship of Scott and Laney Lawrence.

Derek and Laura Clardy said, "We have such great customers and employees so it was not an easy decision to sell the business that we built together for 12 years. We appreciate Mike Pate and the PLMA team for smoothing out the process."

The Lawrence's track record of entrepreneurial acumen, coupled with the dedication and discipline of MotoGear Warehouse's exceptional team, promise a continued positive trajectory for the dealership's future. To this end, the esteemed Clardys take pride in passing the baton to capable hands to continue to support the riders and farmers of Shelbyville, TN, and neighboring areas.

Scott Lawrence stated, "I could not have asked for better people in the Clardys to work with as a Buyer. Be on the lookout for our new signs and new name - Southbound Powersports."

