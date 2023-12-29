Play The Treasurer To Be Premiered In Baku With Support Of German Embassy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova Read more

A play, "The Treasurer", based on the play "From Morning Till Midnight" by German playwright Georg Kaiser, will premiere in Baku with the support of the German Embassy.

The premiere of the play will take place at the concert hall of Khazar University in Baku on December 30, Azernews reports, citing Cinex Film Company.

The screenplay was written and directed by young Azerbaijani director and actor Elvin Adigozal. The play will be performed in Azerbaijani and translated into German.

"The Treasurer" tells the story of an ordinary bank employee whose life takes a dramatic turn after impersonating a wealthy girl to borrow money. This encounter leads to both the sudden acquisition of freedom and its loss.

The production includes various forms of conveying the plot, including pre-recorded video footage and staged performances by actors. The cast of the play includes Parviz Mirza, Mahir Mirishli, Ilqara Tostka, Fatima Alif, Zulfiyya Nazar Mammadova, Zarif Bakirova and Eltakin Khan.

The director of the play, Elvin Adigozal, said that theatre has always been an exciting creative endeavour for him.

"As my main passion and profession is filmmaking, I approach theatre with a different perspective. I enjoy adapting and presenting works in my own unique style. Georg Kaiser's play 'From Morning Till Midnight' was a piece that I could change in this form. That's why I decided to stage it, adapting it to the reality of today or the future, where the setting and time are not necessarily the main focus," he added.

The production is also supported by Cinex, the Azerbaijani cinema company represented by producer Maria Ibrahimova. This is not the first collaboration between Elvin Adigozal and Maria Ibrahimova.

The duo formed three years ago and have since worked together on two films by Elvin Adigozal. This play marks their first joint venture in the theatrical field.

The venue for the play is the concert hall of the Khazar University, located at 122 Bəşir Səfəroğlu Street in Baku. The event starts at 19:00. Admission is free. For more detailed information about the play, please visit: