Play The Treasurer To Be Premiered In Baku With Support Of German Embassy

A play, "The Treasurer", based on the play "From Morning Till
Midnight" by German playwright Georg Kaiser, will premiere in Baku
with the support of the German Embassy.
The premiere of the play will take place at the concert hall of
Khazar University in Baku on December 30, Azernews reports, citing Cinex Film Company.
The screenplay was written and directed by young Azerbaijani
director and actor Elvin Adigozal. The play will be performed in
Azerbaijani and translated into German.
"The Treasurer" tells the story of an ordinary bank employee
whose life takes a dramatic turn after impersonating a wealthy girl
to borrow money. This encounter leads to both the sudden
acquisition of freedom and its loss.
The production includes various forms of conveying the plot,
including pre-recorded video footage and staged performances by
actors. The cast of the play includes Parviz Mirza, Mahir Mirishli,
Ilqara Tostka, Fatima Alif, Zulfiyya Nazar Mammadova, Zarif
Bakirova and Eltakin Khan.
The director of the play, Elvin Adigozal, said that theatre has
always been an exciting creative endeavour for him.
"As my main passion and profession is filmmaking, I approach
theatre with a different perspective. I enjoy adapting and
presenting works in my own unique style. Georg Kaiser's play 'From
Morning Till Midnight' was a piece that I could change in this
form. That's why I decided to stage it, adapting it to the reality
of today or the future, where the setting and time are not
necessarily the main focus," he added.
The production is also supported by Cinex, the Azerbaijani
cinema company represented by producer Maria Ibrahimova. This is
not the first collaboration between Elvin Adigozal and Maria
Ibrahimova.
The duo formed three years ago and have since worked together on
two films by Elvin Adigozal. This play marks their first joint
venture in the theatrical field.
The venue for the play is the concert hall of the Khazar
University, located at 122 Bəşir Səfəroğlu Street in Baku. The
event starts at 19:00. Admission is free. For more detailed
information about the play, please visit:
