Ukrainian Defense Forces Eliminate Another 850 Russian Invaders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 850 Russian invaders.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
In total, from February 24, 2022, to December 29, 2023, the losses of Russian invaders amounted to about 357,520 people.
Also, 5,953 main battle tanks were destroyed (+13), 1,103 armored combat vehicles (+18), artillery systems - 8,417 (+26), MLRS - 938 (+3), air defense systems - 620 (+3), warplanes - 329 (+0), and helicopters - 324 (+0), unnamed aerial vehicles of operational and tactical level - 6,539 (+36), cruise missiles - 1,620 (+0), worships/cutters - 23 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), trucks - 1,215 (+35), special equipment - 1,254 (+7).
Read also:
Defense Forces destroy
27 Shahed attack drones and 87 cruise missiles - Zaluzhnyi
As reported, over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 17 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and two enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.
The missile troops hit two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 11 artillery pieces, two control points, two electronic warfare stations, two anti-aircraft missile systems and six ammunition depots of the Russians.
MENAFN29122023000193011044ID1107668034
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.