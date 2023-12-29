Ukrainian Defense Forces Eliminate Another 850 Russian Invaders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 850 Russian invaders.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

In total, from February 24, 2022, to December 29, 2023, the losses of Russian invaders amounted to about 357,520 people.

Also, 5,953 main battle tanks were destroyed (+13), 1,103 armored combat vehicles (+18), artillery systems - 8,417 (+26), MLRS - 938 (+3), air defense systems - 620 (+3), warplanes - 329 (+0), and helicopters - 324 (+0), unnamed aerial vehicles of operational and tactical level - 6,539 (+36), cruise missiles - 1,620 (+0), worships/cutters - 23 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), trucks - 1,215 (+35), special equipment - 1,254 (+7).

As reported, over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 17 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and two enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

The missile troops hit two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 11 artillery pieces, two control points, two electronic warfare stations, two anti-aircraft missile systems and six ammunition depots of the Russians.