Group Of Deported Ukrainian Children From Russia Arrives In Belarus - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Belarus' authoritarian president on Thursday attended a government-organized meeting with children brought from Russia-controlled areas of Ukraine.

The Associated Press reported , according to Ukrinform.

Speaking at the event marking the arrival of a new group of Ukrainian children ahead of the New Year holiday, President Alexander Lukashenko vowed to“embrace these children, bring them to our home, keep them warm and make their childhood happier.”

Belarusian officials did not say how many Ukrainian children were brought into the country.

The Belarusian opposition has urged the International Criminal Court to hold Lukashenko and his officials accountable for their involvement in the illegal transfer of Ukrainian children.

“Lukashenko, his family members and associates together with the Kremlin have organized a system of transfer of Ukrainian children, including orphans, from the occupied territories to Belarus, and this channel is still working,” Latushka told The Associated Press.

As reported, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said on Thursday that Russian invaders are compiling lists of children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine who are planned to be taken to Russia via Belarus.