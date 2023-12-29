Azerbaijan Amends Decree On Setting Unified Electronic Info System For Citizens' Appeals

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Amendments have
been made to the decree“On establishment of a unified electronic
information system in local executive bodies for citizens'
appeals,” Trend reports.
This issue is reflected in the corresponding decree signed by
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The words "State Agency of Special Communication and Information
Security of the Special State Protection Service of the Republic"
are replaced with the words "State Service of Special Communication
and Information Security of the Republic" in the sixth part of the
document.
The words "to the State Agency of Special Communication and
Information Security of the State Protection Service" are replaced
with the words "to the State Service of Communication and
Information Security" in subparagraph 5.1.2 of the "Rules for the
use of the unified electronic information system for citizen
appeals in local executive authorities", approved by this
decree.
The words "State Agency of Special Communication and Information
Security of the State Protection Service" are replaced with the
words "State Service of Communication and Information Security" in
paragraph 6.2.
