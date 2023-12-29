Turk Eximbank Joins Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) As Inaugural Non-African Shareholder

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) ( ), the continent's leading infrastructure solutions provider, today announced an equity investment from Turk Eximbank on behalf of the Republic of Türkiye, marking a historic milestone in onboarding the Corporation's first non-African sovereign shareholder.

The equity subscription from Türkiye's official export credit agency advances AFC's mission to be the bridge between Africa and global stakeholders wishing to play a key role in the continent's development and prosperity.

Turk Eximbank's investment in AFC is its first in an African entity and aligns with Türkiye's strategic vision of fostering resilient and sustainable growth in Africa, as outlined in the government's Africa Partnership Policy, underlining the relevance of AFC to deliver on these aspirations. AFC's unique and proven business model of developing sustainable and impactful projects on the continent with the support of both African public and private sector capital makes it a reliable long-term partner for successfully expanding Türkiye's considerable development agenda on the continent.

Türkiye has been a steadfast ally in Africa's development journey, evidenced by its position as a strategic partner of the African Union and its strong advocacy for Pan-Africanism. The country has played a crucial role in catalysing both public and private investment in growth-enhancing sectors across the continent. Today, Türkiye is one of the leading development and commercial partners for Africa, with trade increasing to US$40.7 billion in 2022, from US$5.4 billion in 2003.

Samaila Zubairu, President & CEO of AFC , commented: "We are delighted to welcome Turk Eximbank as the first non-regional sovereign shareholder of AFC. This investment not only validates our efforts in addressing Africa's infrastructure challenges but also underscores Türkiye's commitment to fostering south-south cooperation. As a testament to the increasing global interest in AFC's mission, this prestigious endorsement from a non-African entity of such calibre amplifies our dedication to advancing Africa's development. Through this partnership, we aim to continue building the infrastructure that will foster industrialization, value capture and retention in Africa as well as create quality jobs for Africa's growing population.

We eagerly anticipate further collaborations with Türkiye, a nation that demonstrates a profound dedication to supporting Africa's growth and prosperity in multiple critical sectors.”

Ali Güney, CEO of Turk Eximbank, commented:“We take great pleasure in announcing our strategic partnership with Africa Finance Corporation. This noteworthy investment exemplifies our dedication to facilitating substantial collaborations that will provide crucial support to Turkish exporters and construction companies, thus catalysing sustainable economic growth and development within both regions, a collaboration that signifies a profound commitment to fostering synergies between Türkiye and Africa. We aim to contribute actively to the strategic initiatives of AFC and our commitment extends beyond mere participation, as we strive to fortify the economic bonds between Türkiye and the AFC member states, transcending geographical boundaries and nurturing a relationship that is harmonious, equitable, and mutually enriching.

The investment extends AFC's already existing strong partnerships in Türkiye with leading engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms for the financing and development of transformational infrastructure projects in Africa. These include the 300 MW Combined Cycle Gas (CCG) plant in Senegal, developed by Calik Enerji, and the development and construction of an 80MW peat-fired Independent Power Project (IPP) in Rwanda by Hakan Madencilik A.S. Most recently, AFC exited its 35% equity stake in Ghana's Takoradi port to Türkiye's Yilport Holdings, one of the world's leading port operators. The Corporation is in ongoing discussions with the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye (DEİK) and the Turkish Contractors Association, further cementing its commitment to unlock new business opportunities and enhance bilateral trade and cooperation between Türkiye and Africa.

AFC is an A3 (Moody's) rated investment-grade institution that has continued over the years to successfully raise funds across a diverse range of markets, including in the US, UK, UAE, Europe, Japan and South Korea. AFC has also received equity investments from major African sovereigns and pension funds, and enjoys the support of global multilaterals, commercial banks and other financial institutions, as attested by recent funding support from the US Development Finance Corporation (DFC), Germany's DEG, France's Proparco, the Netherland's FMO, China Exim Bank, India Exim Bank, and the major international and African commercial banks. This international backing demonstrates global investor confidence in AFC's strong credit profile and ability to deliver de-risked, transformational infrastructure projects that propel Africa to its rightful place on the global stage.

About AFC:

AFC was established in 2007 to be the catalyst for private sector-led infrastructure investment across Africa. AFC's approach combines specialist industry expertise with a focus on financial and technical advisory, project structuring, project development, and risk capital to address Africa's infrastructure development needs and drive sustainable economic growth.

Sixteen years on, AFC has developed a track record as the partner of choice in Africa for investing and delivering on instrumental, high-quality infrastructure assets that provide essential services in the core infrastructure sectors of power, natural resources, heavy industry, transport, and telecommunications. AFC has 42 member countries and has invested US$13 billion across Africa since inception.

About Turk Eximbank:

Turk Eximbank was established in 1987 as the official export credit agency of Türkiye. In alignment with the evolving dynamics of the global and Turkish economy, Turk Eximbank diligently meets the financial requirements of export-oriented sectors. Turk Eximbank's ability to combine credit, guarantee, and insurance products under the same roof allows it to provide its customers with fully integrated service. In doing so, the bank serves an extensive line up of customers ranging from domestic manufacturers to international contractors and carriers, and from those involved in the tourism industry to those providing foreign-currency earning services such as software and project development, and consultancy.



Since its inception, Turk Eximbank has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to innovation by consistently introducing new credit programs tailored to the specific demands and needs of exporters.

