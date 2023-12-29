Major Events In Egypt '23:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- Jan 2: Egypt retrieved a valuable artifact from the USA (the Green Coffin), after years of efforts.

Jan 5: The Arab Planning Institute and Egypt's Institute of National Planning signed a memorandum of understanding on establishing a joint economic unit.

Jan 7: Egypt welcomed the agreement between head of the Libyan parliament and Libyan President to refer the constitutional document to the council for approval.

Jan 13: Egypt affirmed it is ready to cooperate with the international community to host an global center for importing and storing grains, as a step to face the world food crisis.

Jan 15: Egypt announced discovering natural gas in the Mediterranean Sea, 70 km away from north Sinai Peninsula.

Jan 16: The Central Bank of Egypt recorded the entry of foreign investors to the Egyptian market once again, with a total of over USD 925 million.

Jan 18: The Cabinet of Egypt announced that oil exports recorded a significant rise of USD 18.2 billion, while non-oil exports reached an unprecedented high of 12 percent last year.

Jan 20: Egypt's interior ministry announced the death of one security personnel, while chasing dangerous criminals in Alexandria.

Jan 24: Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced the discovery of the first full residential city from the Romans era in Luxor.

Jan 25: National Research Institute Of Astronomy and Geophysics recorded an earthquake of six magnitude east of the Mediterranean Sea, without causing any injuries or damage.

Jan 25: Egyptian Prime Minister Dr Mostafa Madbouly inaugurated the 54th edition of Cairo International Book Fair, with the participation of 1,047 publishers from 53 countries.

Feb 1: Egypt's health ministry announced the death of three people and injury of 32 others, in a fire that broke out in a radiology department in a hospital in Cairo.

Feb 4: Former Egyptian Prime Minister Sherif Ismail passed away at the age of 68.

Feb 6: National Research Institute Of Astronomy and Geophysics recorded an earthquake of 7.7 north of Rafah city in Sinai, without any damage.

Feb 8: Egyptian Prime Minister Dr Mostafa Madbouly announced floating the shares of 32 countries over one year, starting in Q4 2023 until Q4 2024, through the bourse or investors or both.

Feb 10 : The Ministry of Social Solidarity said the death toll from house collapse due to a gas cylinder explosion rose to four and 23 injuries in north Cairo.

Feb 11: The 5th Arab Parliament Congress of Speakers of Arab Councils and Parliaments kicked off.

Feb 14: Egypt signed five agreements with Arab and international companies, including Kuwait Energy, for oil and gas exploration, with investments no less than USD 40 million.

Feb 20: Presidential Spokesman Counsellor Ahmed Fahmy announced the arrival of an Egyptian ship carrying hundreds of tons of humanitarian aid in Latakia, Syria.

Feb 22: Finance Minister Dr Mohamed Maait announced the float of the first edition of sovereign Islamic sukuk in Egypt's history, worth USD 1.5 billion with subscription worth USD 6.1 billion.

Feb 26: Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry visited Syria and Turkey to affirm solidarity with the two countries after the devastating earthquake.

March 1: The World Bank announced a grant worth USD 9.13 millions for Egypt to develop a project to fight air pollution and climate change.

March 2: Al-Ahly volley ball team won the title of the Arab Clubs Championships for the eighth time.

March 2: Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced raising benzene prices.

March 5: Suez Canal Authority succeeded in refloating the grounding containership MSC ISTANBUL, allowing it to resume its journey.

March 7: At least one person was killed and 16 others injured when a train went off tracks in Qalyubia Governorate.

March 8: Health ministry said the final death toll from the train accident in Qalyubia is four and 23 injuries.

March 13: Cairo hosted an Arab meeting to agree on a final statement for a draft law presented by Kuwait to enhance peaceful dialogue between Arab states.

March 16: Egypt signed agreements with international companies to establish and manage two containers stations in Ain Sokhna port and Dekheila port, with investments worth USD 1.6 billion.

March 19: Foreign Ministry announced that Sharm El-Sheikh will host a meeting for senior security and political officials from Egypt, Palestine, Israel, Jordan and the USA.

March 21: Suez Canal Authority said profits went up by 40 percent since beginning of 2023.

March 22: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla said that gold production at Sukari mine reached 5.2 million ounces, until last February, with profits worth USD 7.5 billions.

March 27: Egyptian cabinet signed an agreement on partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and the responsible bodies in Egypt, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

April 10: The Egyptian Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics announced a record increase in inflation by 3.2 percent last March on a monthly basis and by 33.9 percent on an annual basis.

April 12: Egypt announced its discovery of the ancient underground tomb complex of Panehsy and four chapels in Saqqara, Giza Governorate.

April 18: Egypt Air suspended flights to Khartoum International Airport due to the clashes between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces.

April 19: Egypt and Sudan authorities coordinated to bring back Egyptian troops from Sudan.

April 24: Egypt evacuated 468 Egyptian nationals from Sudan due to the ongoing clashes.

April 26: Egypt evacuated 1,140 nationals from Sudan, bringing the total to 2,679.

May 1: Egypt won the first Arab wheelchair basketball tournament, defeating Kuwait in the final match by 41-40 points. The tournament was hosted in Kuwait.

May 10: The Egyptian Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics announced a record increase in inflation by 1.8 percent last April on a monthly basis and by 31.5 percent on an annual basis.

May 22: Egypt and Oman signed agreements to remove double taxation on income and prevent tax evasion, and bolster cooperation in financing.

May 27: Egypt announced the discovery of human and animal mummification workshops as well as two tombs in the ancient burial ground of Saqqara, Giza governorate.

May 29: Egypt and Turkiye agreed on increasing the level of diplomatic representation and the exchange of ambassadors.

May 30: The Ministry of Oil announced the oil production in the Petro Gulf oil field in eastern desert from 4,000 to 19,000 barrels per day with an increase of reserve from 118 to 203 million barrels in the first half of 2023.

June 4: Egypt and Saudi Arabia signed a MoU in exports of non-oil products and car manufacturing.

June 6: Egypt and the UAE signed agreements to establish a wind-powered electrical energy project with a production capacity of 10 gigawatts. The project would cost around USD 10 billion.

June 10: The Egyptian Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics announced a record increase in inflation by 2.7 percent last May on a monthly basis and by 33.7 percent on an annual basis.

June 11: Al-Ahli football club won the African champions league cup for the 11th time, beating Morocco Al-Wedad in the final.

June 20: The Egyptian central bank issued a new version of its 20 Egyptian Pound banknote with material to enable recognition by individuals with visual disability.

June 25: Egypt and India signed an agreement to increase cooperation to the level of strategic partnership in reflection of strong relations between the two sides. July 1: The Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Minerals declares execution of new petroleum refining ventures valued at USD nine billion.

July 5: Egypt allocates a plot of land for building a wind energy plant in the southern region Sohag. The enteprise value is in the range of USD five billion.

July 6: The Egyptian central bank declares its hard currencies' reserves, in June, have reached some USD 34.8 billion.

July 10: Minister of Tourism Ahmad Issa declares that more than seven million tourists visited the country in the first half of 2023.

July 13: Egyptian President Abdelfattha Al-Sisi and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed agree on holding urgent negotiations to conclude a tentative deal on Al-Nahda dam.

July 15: Egypt Kuwait Holding establishes plants in Egypt at a cost of 1.4 billion Egyptian pounds (approximately USD 46 million).

July 18: The Ministry of Health declares dengue fever cases in Qena in the South.

July 19: Planning and Economy Development Minister Dr. Dr. Hala Al-Saeed declares that assets of the nation's sovereign fund has reached USD 12 billion.

July 19: The General Authority for Suez Economic Zone (SCZONE) inks a contract with a Chinese clothes manufacturing company to build a factory in at Abu Khalifa industrial zone at a cost of USD 28 million.

July 19: The Arab Union for Human Sciences and Development launches the Arab Anti-Smoking Award, "Makeen" in an effort to combat the scourge of smoking.

July 20: The Ministry of Transports signs a MoU to establish a regional office for the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in Egypt.

July 21: Egypt inks with the French shipping agency, CMA CGM, a MoU for cooperation in marine transports, dry ports and managing logistics.

July 23: Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli calls for in-depth tackling of illegal immigration.

July 24: The Government denies occurrence of technical problems at the Mediterranean gas field "Al-Daher." July 25: The Egyptian Foreign Ministry summons the Swedish charge d'affaires lodging with him terse condemnation of recurring incidents of scorching and desecration of copies of the Quran.

July 27: Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli declares measures to cope with unprecedented hike of the temperature.

July 27: The Foreign Ministry summons the Danish Ambassador expressing dismay and denunciation of the repeated burning of Quran copies in her home country.

Aug. 1: Egypt and Turkey discuss using their currencies in their bilateral trades and increasing commercial exchanges from USD 10 billion to USD 15 billion in five years.

Aug. 3: The central bank raises the interest rate by one percent in a bid to stem inflation.

Aug. 10: Egyptian scientists discover skeletal remains of extinct whales that had roamed the nation's sea waters some 41 million years ago.

Aug. 15: Egypt and the UAE sign a deal for importing wheat at a value of USD 500 million to supply the local market with the vital food for five years.

Aug. 18: Egypt supplies, for the first time, a tanker ship with methanol (the green fuel).

Aug. 22: KUFPEC, Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company, declares that its subsidiary in Egypt, KUPEC Egypt (Limited), Aug. 24: The Arab Parliament acclaims accession into the Brics by three Arab states, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, saying that the step would eventually bolster relations of the Arab states with the coalition member countries.

Aug. 24: Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi hails his nation's joining of the Brics effective January, 2024.

August 27: Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi declares incentives for nationalizing strategic industries.

Aug. 27: Egyptian President Abdelfatth Al-Sisi affirms resolve to narrow the gap in the wheat crops production that cost the State budget millions of US dollars, pledging to plant four million feddans of land in a year. (One feddan equals 4,200 square meters).

Aug. 28: British Petroleum plans USD 3.5 billion worth of ventures in Egypt, to be executed in three years.

Aug. 28: Egypt declares talks held in the country, grouping Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia, on Al-Nahda dam issue were fruitless.

Aug. 29: Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli advises relevant ministries to examine proposals by the international conglomerate, Indorama, regarding construction of plants for manufacturing phosphate fertilizers and metal cyclone for producing solar energy panels.

Sept. 1: The joint Egyptian-US military drill, "the Bight Star 2023," kicks off with participation of more than 8,000 troops from 19 States.

Sept. 3: The Italian oil company, ENI, plans new enterprises in Egypt, worth USD 7.7 billion, in the next four years.

Sept. 9: Finance Minister Mohammad Mait declares payment of USD 52 billion worth of due tranches and interests of financial allocations.

Sept. 10: The central statistical apparatus declares that the benchmark inflation index rose by 1.6 percent on monthly basis and 29.7 percent on annual basis.

Sept. 12: Egypt sets up an air bridge to transport aid to victims of the storm "Daniel," also known as Cyclone Daniel, that whipped East Libya.

Sept. 12: Egypt launches an electronic platform for "environmental and climatic investments." Sept. 12: Egypt declares three days of mourning for victims of the fiery earthquake that happened in Morocco and the cyclone that left heavy losses in Libya.

Sept. 13: Egypt bans swimming in Dahab beach waters after a shark attacked seriously injured swimming Egyptian woman whose mutilated arm had to be amputated later.

Sept. 13: President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi orders preparing the aircraft carrier, Mistral, to treat the cyclone victims in Libya.

Sept. 13: Egypt receives corpses of 87 Egyptians who perished during the deadly cyclone in Libya.

Sept. 14: Suez Canal Economic Zone posts total proceeds amounting to 6.065 billion pounds (USD 196.3 million) compared to 3.4 billion pounds (USD 113 million) the previous year.

Sept. 16: The Egyptian squash player Ali Faraj wins QTerminals Qatar classic 2023 championship.

Sept. 16: President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi declares a package of measures to cut citizens' living costs, increase payments, trim taxes and double extra payments for the civil servants.

Sept 19: Egypt declares discovering a temple dedicated to the "goddess" Aphrodite in the sea submerged ancient city of Thonis-Heracleion.

Sept. 20: Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli witnesses launch of USD 1.06 billion tires manufacturing plant in the industrial zone Al-Sekhna.

Sept. 24: Egypt declares conclusion of fruitless talks with Sudan and Ethiopia on Al-Nahda dam.

Oct. 1: Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi declares spending USD 323 billion for infrastructural projects.

Oct 2: The incumbent president Abdelfattah Al-Sisi declares his nomination for the presidency in the elections due in December.

Oct. 4: The central bank declares its hard currency reserves grew by USD 42 million to reach USD 34.9 billion in September.

Oct. 4: The Egyptian Consul to the State of Kuwait, Heba Zaki, declares issuing a new visa for Kuwaitis valid for maximum five years, allowing residency valid for three consecutive months in Egypt.

Oct. 4: Egypt signs a tentative agreement with Maersk's subsidiary, C2X, to build a green methanol plant at a cost estimated at USD three billion in the first phase.

Oct. 8: A policeman opens fire indiscriminately at Israeli tourists in Alexandria killing two Israelis and one Egyptian.

Oct. 9: The World Health Organization (WHO) declares that Egypt has become the first country to achieve the "gold tier" status for eliminating the virus, hepatitis C.

Oct. 17: Egypt and China ink a number of framework agreements and MoUs to launch industrial and energy projects in the economic zone of the Suez Canal with projected investments worth USD 14.7 billion.

Oct. 18: Egypt declares three days of public mourning for victims of the deadly bombardment on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza.

Oct. 22; The Egyptian Red Crescent sends a second batch of relief supplies to Gaza.

Oct. 24: Egypt and Russia discuss procedures for Egypt's accession into the Bricks, effective January 1.

Oct. 28: Executive President of the Egyptian Red Crescent declares 84 truckloads of humanitarian supplies had been sent to Gaza.

Oct. 31: Egypt and the International Energy Agency ink a joint task program for boosting Cairo's efforts toward a low-carbon economy and renewable energy production.

Nov 1: Egyptian medics boarding ambulance vehicles enter Gaza to evacuate the injured.

Nov. 3: The tomb of a royal Pharaonic scribe Djehuti-imhat dating back to the first millennium B.C is unearthed in Abusir, Giza Nov. 6: The Egyptian Red Crescent Society declares aid mostly food and medical supplies provided by Egypt and other countries for Gaza reached 9,000 tons.

Nov. 12: The Egyptian padel players George Wakim and Yousef Hosam win the first Arab padel tournament held in Qatar.

Nov. 12: The Egyptian Quran reciter, Mohammad Saad Abdelqawi, wins the international branch of Sheikh Jassem Mohammad Noble Quran Competition, held in Doha, Qatar.

Nov. 13: The Egyptian Government reveals a plan to build a car manufacturing plant at a cost fetching USD 240 million as part of a strategy to nationalize the auto fabrication industry.

Nov 14: Egyptair signs a deal with Airbus to buy ten A350-900 aircraft.

Nov. 15: Minister of Health Dr. Khaled Abdelghaffar affirms readiness to host and treat the injured from Gaza no matter how many they may be.

Nov. 18: Egypt sends its first convoy of humanitarian aid for Gaza on 190 trucks boarding 2,510 tons of supplies.

Nov 20: Ministry of Health declares hosting 28 premature babies from Gaza via Rafah crossing.

Nov 24: A senior security source declares first day of a humanitarian truce for Gaza has been respected with release of prisoners from the two sides.

Nov. 24: Egypt declares that 24 prisoners set free from Gaza has arrived in the Egyptian side of Rafah pending transfer to the Israeli side.

Nov. 29: The Egyptian side has received the sixth batch of the swapped prisoners between Hamas and the occupation Israeli entity.

Nov. 30: The head of the Suez Canal authority, Osama Rabie, declares proceeds from the canal operations in November rose by 20.3 percent reaching USD 845.7 million vis a vis USD 710 million the same month in the past year.

Dec. 1: Egyptian embassies abroad begin receiving voters for the 2024 presidential elections.

Dec. 4: The Egyptian space agency launched satellite (EgyptSat2) from China for sustainable development objectives.

Dec. 10: Thousands of Egyptians gather in long queues outside polling stations to cast their ballots in three days of elections.

Dec. 18: The election commission declares the incumbent president Abdelfattah Al-Sisi has won a new term in office, garnering 89.6 votes in the nationwide polling process.

Dec. 20: Prime Minister Dr. Mustafa Madbouli says his country reaps USD 5.6 billion in full and partial withdrawals from 14 companies.

Dec. 20: Egypt signs a framework accord with the Saudi company Aqua Power for launching green hydrogen project in the economic zone of the Suez Canal at a total value above USD four billion.